Midwest Heatwave to Bring Dangerous Heat and Humidity to Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri July 24–30

ILLINOIS — A dangerous heatwave is forecast to sweep across the Midwest from July 24 to July 30, impacting millions in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values soaring above 100°F.

Heat Risk Map: Quad Cities, Des Moines, St. Louis Among Most Affected

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has placed large portions of the region under a High Risk of Hazardous Temperatures, particularly in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Cities like Des Moines, Peoria, and St. Louis are expected to see multiple days of sweltering conditions between Wednesday and Friday next week.

High temperatures: 95°F to 100°F

95°F to 100°F Heat index values: 105°F+

105°F+ Overnight lows: Remaining above 75°F in many urban areas

This prolonged overnight warmth increases the risk of heat exhaustion and prevents the body from adequately recovering from daytime exposure.

Widespread Impacts on Infrastructure and Health

The Climate Prediction Center has also issued a Moderate Risk outlook stretching from Kansas City to Indianapolis, indicating several days of sustained heat stress conditions.

Expected consequences include:

Strain on local power grids

Elevated risk of heat-related illnesses , especially among the elderly and young children

, especially among the elderly and young children Possible rescheduling or cancellation of outdoor summer events and school programs

of outdoor summer events and school programs Disruptions to outdoor labor, especially in construction, landscaping, and agriculture

Officials urge everyone to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives.

Rising Humidity to Worsen Conditions

The heatwave is not just about high temperatures—humidity will significantly increase, particularly across southern Missouri and central Illinois. The resulting heat index values will make conditions feel even more oppressive, magnifying the health risks.

Additional Advisories Likely

With temperatures expected to climb steadily in the coming days, expanded heat alerts and emergency notices are anticipated early next week. Residents are encouraged to monitor their local National Weather Service feeds and follow updates from local emergency management agencies.

How to Prepare

Drink plenty of water , even if you’re not thirsty.

, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks , which contribute to dehydration.

, which contribute to dehydration. Stay indoors during midday hours, ideally in air-conditioned spaces.

during midday hours, ideally in air-conditioned spaces. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing .

. Know the signs of heat exhaustion — dizziness, nausea, headache, and rapid pulse.

If symptoms occur, seek shade immediately and cool down with wet cloths or cool showers.

What precautions are you taking ahead of the Midwest heatwave? Drop your thoughts and tips in the comments — the Saluda Standard-Sentinel wants to hear from readers across the region.