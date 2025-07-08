Gavin Newsom Visits South Carolina to Support Democrats, Faces Criticism Over California Issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent visit to South Carolina has sparked a wave of backlash from critics who argue the Democrat is more focused on national ambitions than solving problems at home.

Newsom is touring multiple cities in the Palmetto State on July 8 and 9 as part of the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “On the Road With Governor Newsom” initiative. The goal, according to organizers, is to connect with rural voters in Republican-leaning communities ahead of future national political cycles.

But conservatives are pushing back, calling the tour an opportunistic fundraising trip while California continues to grapple with wildfires, economic pressures, and high gas prices.

Critics Slam Newsom for ‘Abandoning’ California

Conservative commentator Mike Netter shared his frustration online, writing:

“Much of Los Angeles County has not even started to rebuild from devastating fires a few months ago.

California gas prices are the highest in the country.

Unemployment in California is near the highest in the United States. Yet @CAGovernor is going to South Carolina to try to convert Republican voters in a non-election cycle.

Let this speak for itself.”

He also alleged that Newsom is “texting and emailing to raise money” — not for Californians, but to support South Carolina Democrats, calling it a sign that “he doesn’t give a damn about California.”

Democratic Strategy or Presidential Preview?

Though Newsom insists his visits are about party-building and expanding dialogue, many see the trip as a soft launch for a future White House run — especially given that it’s happening in a non-election year and in a state that plays an early role in presidential primaries.

His South Carolina appearances come on the heels of a broader national media push and clashes with Republican governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, reinforcing speculation that Newsom is positioning himself as a national counterweight to red-state leadership.

California’s Struggles Provide Fuel for Opponents

Critics of the California governor point to key issues still unresolved back home:

Wildfire recovery delays across large sections of Los Angeles County

Nation-leading gas prices , with average rates spiking above $6 in urban centers

One of the highest unemployment rates in the country, hovering near 5.2%

Ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crises in major metro areas

With these concerns top of mind for California residents, some South Carolinians are left wondering why Newsom is spending time and energy out of state.

South Carolina Conservatives Push Back

Newsom’s visit has already stirred resistance among South Carolina Republicans, including Attorney General Alan Wilson, who earlier criticized the governor for trying to import “California chaos” to the Palmetto State.

That sentiment has been echoed across conservative circles, with social media users mocking the tour as political theater. One user posted, “Let this speak for itself,” attaching a photo of Newsom mid-speech and listing California’s economic problems.

A Deepening Red-Blue Divide

The visit underscores the growing political polarization between blue-state leadership and red-state voters — and highlights how South Carolina continues to be a key battleground for Democrats trying to expand their message beyond urban hubs.

But the reaction to Newsom’s trip shows just how contentious that outreach effort is likely to be in places where voters remain skeptical of California-style policies.

Do you believe South Carolina benefits from visits by national Democratic leaders like Gavin Newsom — or should they focus on fixing issues in their home states first? Join the conversation now on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.