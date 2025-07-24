South Carolina’s New Hands-Free Driving Law Takes Effect September 1: What You Need to Know

SOUTH CAROLINA — Beginning September 1, 2025, drivers across the state will have to go hands-free, as South Carolina’s new mobile device law goes into effect. The law, part of House Bill 3276, aims to curb distracted driving by banning the use of handheld electronic devices while operating a vehicle.

This brings South Carolina up to speed with many other states that have already implemented similar rules, especially following an increase in distraction-related crashes statewide.

What the Law Prohibits

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, drivers cannot do the following while behind the wheel:

Hold or support any mobile device with their hands or body

with their hands or body Read, write, or send text messages, emails, or app messages

text messages, emails, or app messages Watch or record videos , including video calls or livestreams

, including video calls or livestreams Browse websites, scroll social media, or use apps in motion

These restrictions apply even when a driver is sitting at a red light or in traffic — unless the vehicle is in park or off the roadway.

What’s Still Allowed Under the Law

The law still allows for hands-free operation, which includes:

Making or receiving calls using Bluetooth or voice-assist technology

Using GPS navigation if the phone is mounted or dashboard-integrated

if the phone is mounted or dashboard-integrated Activating music apps via one-touch or voice command

Using factory-installed vehicle systems

Contacting emergency services to report a hazard or crash

As noted in the official legislative summary, the bill excludes medical and emergency equipment such as hearing aids, two-way radios, and ham radios from restrictions.

Penalty Rollout: Education First, Enforcement Later

Drivers won’t face tickets right away. Law enforcement agencies will issue warnings only for the first 180 days of the law — until around March 2026. This grace period is intended to educate the public and build awareness of the change.

After that, citations will be issued for violations. While the bill allows for monetary fines, officers are not permitted to seize your device or search your phone without a warrant.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is already preparing to launch a statewide awareness campaign, and highway signs will begin appearing in August to alert drivers about the change.

Will this law make roads safer in your town? Tell us what you think about South Carolina’s new hands-free driving rules at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we may feature your story.