North Carolina Officer Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old motorcyclist following a late-night chase in June, state agents confirmed.

Traffic Stop Turns Fatal

The incident began shortly before midnight on June 26, when officers with the Newton Police Department attempted to pull over a motorcycle on Highway 70 for several violations. These included speeding, reckless driving, and failure to display a registration plate.

When the rider refused to stop, officers pursued the motorcycle at high speed into the city of Conover, according to investigators from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Collision and Confrontation

The chase ended when the motorcycle collided with a patrol vehicle on Northern Drive NW in Conover. After the crash, police say a brief physical altercation took place between officers and the motorcyclist.

During that confrontation, 21-year-old Camden Skyler Childers, of Stanley, North Carolina, was shot by an officer.

Childers was given immediate medical attention at the scene and was later transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he died.

Officer Identified and Arrested

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Lt. Carlos Alverto Uribe of the Newton Police Department. Following the incident, Uribe was placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure while the SBI conducted its investigation.

On July 21, the Catawba County District Attorney formally charged Uribe with second-degree murder, following the findings submitted by state agents.

As reported by WYFF News 4, the shooting has prompted a wave of public attention and scrutiny of use-of-force policies within local law enforcement agencies.

Multiple Agencies Responded

The incident drew a large multi-agency response, including:

Newton Police Department

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Conover Police and Fire Departments

Catawba County EMS

911 Communications Division

No further details have been made available as of this time, and the case remains under legal review.

