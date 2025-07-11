NC Law Removes Highway Patrol From Public Safety Department in 2025 Overhaul

RALEIGH, N.C. — As of July 1, 2025, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) officially split from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), becoming a standalone, cabinet-level agency. Under Senate Bill 382, the patrol now reports directly to the Governor, rather than operating as a division under DPS — a move described as a strategic overhaul to improve oversight and efficiency.

The change, confirmed by WRAL News, marks a major shift in how North Carolina structures its state law enforcement leadership.

What Changed Under the Law

With the enactment of SB 382:

NCSHP is now independent of DPS, giving it a direct line to the Governor.

of DPS, giving it a direct line to the Governor. Current Commander Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. will serve a fixed five-year term , and can no longer be removed at will by the Governor — unless he resigns, dies, or is unable to fulfill duties.

will serve a , and can no longer be removed at will by the Governor — unless he resigns, dies, or is unable to fulfill duties. Troopers, funding, and infrastructure remain unchanged, allowing for operational continuity.

ABC11 reported that this independence aims to elevate highway safety as a core state priority.

Why the Restructure Happened

Legislators backing the bill said the change would:

Improve strategic clarity by allowing the Highway Patrol to focus exclusively on roadway safety.

by allowing the Highway Patrol to focus exclusively on roadway safety. Enhance transparency and executive oversight through direct gubernatorial reporting.

through direct gubernatorial reporting. Increase stability in leadership, ensuring consistent policy and command across administrations.

The move has drawn mixed responses. While public safety advocates praised the independence, critics argued it shifts too much power to a single executive.

Legal Challenge From the Governor

Democratic Governor Josh Stein has mounted a legal challenge to the provision that limits his ability to remove the Commander. Stein argues that the law infringes on the separation of powers outlined in the state constitution.

The case is now before a three-judge panel, which could determine whether the five-year term clause violates executive authority. A decision is expected soon, and may end up in the North Carolina Supreme Court.

What It Means for Drivers and Communities

For most residents:

Day-to-day patrol operations remain unchanged . Troopers will continue enforcing speed limits, responding to crashes, and patrolling highways.

. Troopers will continue enforcing speed limits, responding to crashes, and patrolling highways. Leadership decisions — such as policy changes, expansion of patrol units, or disciplinary actions — now go directly through the Governor’s office .

— such as policy changes, expansion of patrol units, or disciplinary actions — now go directly through the . The change is intended to promote more direct accountability in how law enforcement decisions are made and who makes them.

As AP News reported, this structural shift could influence future debates about agency independence in other departments, including corrections, emergency response, and environmental protection.

Col. Johnson Responds to New Role

In a public statement reported by WRAL, Col. Johnson said the agency is “prepared for this new era of independence” and reaffirmed the patrol’s mission to protect North Carolinians with “dedication, integrity, and public service.”

What Comes Next

Legal Outcome Pending : If the court strikes down the term-limiting clause, the Commander may once again be subject to gubernatorial removal.

: If the court strikes down the term-limiting clause, the Commander may once again be subject to gubernatorial removal. Long-Term Impact: This restructuring could set a precedent for how North Carolina balances executive power and legislative authority in law enforcement.

Do you believe the Highway Patrol should be independent from other agencies — or should it fall under centralized oversight like before? Let us know how you feel about the shift at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. We’re highlighting community voices in this ongoing statewide conversation.