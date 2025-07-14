Tropical Storm Chantal Drenches North Carolina With Over 11 Inches of Rain in Some Areas

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tropical Storm Chantal may have weakened after landfall, but its impact was anything but minor in North Carolina, where record rainfall totals soaked dozens of counties and overwhelmed local infrastructure.

Chantal made landfall near Litchfield, South Carolina, early Sunday before veering north into the Carolinas. While the storm lost its tropical storm status and became a depression, its spiraling rain bands unleashed torrents of water across central and northern North Carolina, especially west of the Triangle region.

Hardest-Hit Counties See More Than 10 Inches of Rain

Counties like Chatham, Orange, and Durham were pummeled by rotating rain bands, leading to localized totals exceeding 10 inches in several locations.

Pittsboro (Chatham County) recorded a staggering 11.53 inches northeast of town.

recorded a northeast of town. Nearby, Chapel Hill saw a maximum of 10.22 inches near its western limits.

saw a maximum of near its western limits. Hillsborough also neared 10.5 inches, part of a swath of Orange County that bore the brunt of the storm’s tail.

These numbers were collected via gauge readings reported to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) and processed by meteorological services including the National Weather Service and local news affiliates.

Storm Track Brought Prolonged Rain to Central NC

According to CBS 17, the storm’s center moved northward across Raleigh, but the heaviest rainfall occurred to the west of the circulation, hitting a vertical band from Lee County up through Durham and into Person County.

This setup caused the same areas to be hit repeatedly, compounding rainfall and leading to flash flooding concerns, particularly in lower-elevation and urban zones.

County-by-County Breakdown Highlights Rain Extremes

Some of the notable rainfall totals reported across the state include:

Chatham County

Pittsboro (NE): 11.53″

Pittsboro (NNW): 10.35″

Siler City: 6.5″–9.1″

Fearrington: 8.55″

Orange County

Chapel Hill (multiple spots): 8.7″–10.2″

Hillsborough (multiple areas): 7.2″–10.5″

Carrboro: up to 9.8″

Durham County

Durham (NW): 8.23″

Durham (W): 8.46″

These levels overwhelmed some roadside drainage and creek systems, though major river flooding was avoided due to ground saturation ahead of the storm.

Other Areas Received Moderate to Light Rainfall

While central counties faced flood risks, parts of eastern and southern North Carolina saw significantly less rain:

Fayetteville: around 2.2″

Fort Bragg: 1.76″

Raleigh and Apex: most readings under 2 inches

This uneven distribution reflects the storm’s asymmetric structure, with most rain stacked on its western flank.

No Major Fatalities Reported — But Flash Flood Risk Remains

Emergency officials say no fatalities have been directly linked to the rainfall from Chantal as of this writing, though flood advisories remain in effect in certain low-lying zones. Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads and to monitor local alerts for updates.

Tracking the Impact: What Happens Next?

As skies begin to clear, forecasters say the system’s remnants will push northeast out of the state, but residual moisture and already-saturated ground could contribute to pop-up storms and minor flooding for several days.

Municipalities across the Triangle and beyond will be evaluating road damage, drainage infrastructure, and emergency response improvements following this unusual July deluge.

For a full list of rainfall totals by county and location, visit the original QCNews report.

Have you experienced flooding or storm damage in your North Carolina community? Share your story with us in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.