Major Cities Around the World Are Becoming Too Hot for Humans to Survive Outdoors

CHICAGO — As record-breaking temperatures continue to dominate headlines around the globe, scientists are sounding the alarm: many of the world’s major cities may soon become uninhabitable due to extreme heat. New climate projections and recent weather anomalies suggest that parts of the Middle East, South Asia, and even the United States could face conditions so hot that survival outdoors may become impossible.

This disturbing possibility is driven by rapid and sustained increases in global surface temperatures — with several datasets showing the Earth is consistently breaching the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels, a marker scientists have long warned about.

Record Heat No Longer an Anomaly

January 2025 was the hottest on record globally, despite transitioning to a La Niña climate pattern that typically brings cooler conditions. According to climate monitoring data from Copernicus, 18 of the last 19 months have seen global average temperatures surpass 1.5°C above pre-industrial baselines.

This trend has severe implications for human survival in certain climates. Prolonged exposure to high heat combined with elevated humidity — especially in urban areas — can trigger heat exhaustion or even death within hours, particularly when wet-bulb temperatures climb past human tolerance thresholds.

Which Cities Are at Risk of Becoming Unliveable?

Environmental experts have identified cities like Dubai (UAE), Delhi (India), Lahore (Pakistan), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Hudaydah and Aden (Yemen) as early hotspots for extreme heat. These regions are already seeing more days each year with “intolerable” wet-bulb temperatures, where the body can no longer cool itself through sweating.

Hudaydah, Yemen could face 56 days/year of such heat by mid-century.

could face of such heat by mid-century. Delhi, India might endure at least six days/year by 2050.

might endure at least by 2050. In the U.S., Chicago is increasingly categorized as a severe heat zone, with longer, more intense summer extremes.

Understanding Wet-Bulb Temperature: Why It Matters

Wet-bulb temperature is the lowest temperature to which air can be cooled by evaporating water — essentially, how efficiently the body can sweat and release heat. At 35°C wet-bulb, even the healthiest people cannot survive more than six hours.

As Dr. Jennifer Brandon of Wild Beacon Consulting explains, “The fear in a heating world is that our bodies can never fully cool down. Wet-bulb temperatures prevent evaporation, so we retain heat and risk heatstroke or death even in shaded areas.”

A Global Problem: Rising Heat Across Continents

Recent data show that every continent is warming — and fast.

Europe, Asia, and North America have seen the steepest climbs in average temperatures over the past few decades. The rise is most alarming in densely populated regions with limited infrastructure to deal with extreme weather.

The Social Cost: Migration, Water Wars, and Conflict

Heat isn’t just a health risk — it’s also a geopolitical threat. Environmental scientist Aidan Charron from Earth Day Network warns that heat and drought in the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia are already driving mass migration and resource conflicts.

“By 2050, precipitation in some parts of the Middle East could drop by 30%, turning fertile land into desert,” Charron said. “People won’t stay and die — they’ll move north, and the fight over clean water and arable land could intensify.”

How Bad Could Things Get?

A study by King’s College London explored two extreme scenarios:

Uncompensable heat : Where the human body can no longer cool through sweat, leading to rising core temperatures.

: Where the human body can no longer cool through sweat, leading to rising core temperatures. Unsurvivable heat: Where core body temperatures hit 42°C in under 6 hours — lethal even for young adults.

If global temperatures rise by 4-5°C, older adults could face these deadly conditions over 60% of Earth’s surface during heatwaves.

Even at 2°C warming, the safe zone for young adults shrinks dramatically, affecting 6% of global land area — an area that includes major cities in Asia, Africa, and South America.

A Crisis for the U.S. Too?

While much of the concern has focused on the Global South, climate models show that parts of the U.S. will not be spared. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and even Chicago are seeing longer stretches of heatwaves and poor air quality. Wet-bulb conditions have already been measured in parts of Louisiana and Texas, nearing the human survivability threshold.

