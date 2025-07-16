Flash Flood Warning Hits South Carolina: Residents Urged to Avoid Roads Amid Heavy Storms

SOUTH CAROLINA — Intense thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) Columbia SC to issue a flash flood warning late Monday afternoon, covering several counties in South Carolina. The warning, effective until 9:15 p.m., includes Bamberg, Barnwell, and Orangeburg counties, where torrential rainfall has already dropped 1 to 3 inches of water, with more on the way.

According to the Hilton Head Island Packet, radar data showed rainfall rates between 0.5 and 1.5 inches per hour, threatening urban areas, underpasses, small creeks, and low-lying drainage zones with flash flooding.

Flooding Already Impacting Multiple Towns

Communities currently under threat include Denmark, Blackville, Ehrhardt, Neeses, and areas surrounding Rivers Bridge State Park. The NWS warns that “flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

This is part of a broader system of storms that has drenched the region in recent days, compounding ground saturation and runoff dangers.

Urgent Public Safety Guidance

Residents are being reminded that most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. The NWS strongly advises:

“Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don’t drown.”

If you’re in a flood-prone area or camping in a low-lying zone, officials urge you to move to higher ground immediately. If told to evacuate, leave quickly, and if time allows, disconnect electrical appliances and utilities to prevent fire or electrocution risks.

How to Stay Safe in Dangerous Flood Conditions

As noted by the NWS flood guidance:

Avoid flooded basements or rooms where electrical outlets may be submerged.

where electrical outlets may be submerged. Do not walk through water , even if it appears shallow. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down , and 12 inches can sweep away most vehicles .

, even if it appears shallow. Just , and . If trapped, climb to the highest point available and call 911.

Driving During Storms: What to Know

If you’re on the road when severe weather hits:

Use headlights even in daylight for visibility.

even in daylight for visibility. Stick to middle lanes where water tends not to pool.

where water tends not to pool. Avoid puddles — they can hide hazards and cause hydroplaning.

— they can hide hazards and cause hydroplaning. Stay away from larger vehicles , as spray from trucks can blind drivers.

, as spray from trucks can blind drivers. Never enter flooded roads. Water may be deeper than it looks and could sweep your vehicle away or ruin its electrical systems.

Understanding Hydroplaning and How to React

Hydroplaning occurs when tires lose contact with the road due to a thin layer of water, leading to loss of control. This happens when:

Vehicle speed is too high. Water depth is significant. Tire tread is low or bald.

If your car hydroplanes:

Ease off the gas.

Steer into the skid — don’t jerk the wheel.

— don’t jerk the wheel. Wait until traction is restored.

Brake gently only if necessary.

Stay Updated and Be Prepared

South Carolinians are urged to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials. Flash flood warnings can escalate quickly, and staying alert can be life-saving.

This warning remains active through 9:15 p.m. Monday night, but conditions may shift depending on storm patterns.

Have you experienced flooding in your area this week? Share photos or tips with our newsroom — your input could help neighbors stay safe. Contact us anytime through the SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com contact page.