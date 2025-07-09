Interest in Restarting VC Summer Nuclear Reactors Grows in South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. — The long-stalled VC Summer nuclear project in South Carolina is once again drawing attention, as utility provider Santee Cooper reports renewed investor interest in completing the two partially built AP1000 reactors at the site.

According to a recent report from Reuters Events, 14 companies have submitted expressions of interest to acquire and resume construction of the reactors. The site, which has sat dormant for years following delays and cost overruns, is now being viewed as a potentially low-cost opportunity to boost nuclear energy production in the U.S.

Review Process Underway for Final Proposals

Santee Cooper has narrowed the list of interested companies to fewer than five and is requesting detailed proposals from the remaining candidates. These proposals are expected by the end of 2025, with a review timeline of 9 to 18 months.

The renewed effort to complete the project comes after years of stagnation following the 2017 abandonment of the original construction effort. Industry observers now see it as one of the most cost-effective paths to building new AP1000 nuclear reactors in the U.S.

Why Restarting VC Summer Makes Economic Sense

Experts note that one of the reactors is already nearly halfway complete, and a substantial number of parts and components — many already paid for — remain on site.

According to recent inspections, these components and earlier construction work are in “excellent condition.” Most of the licensing and regulatory groundwork is also already completed, which would significantly speed up project delivery.

“A significant amount of work has already been done [and] many long lead time components are still on the site, ready to be used,” said one industry official.

In fact, it’s estimated that 80% to 90% of the hard parts needed to finish the reactors are still in inventory, greatly reducing material and procurement costs.

A Boost for South Carolina’s Energy Future

If restarted, the completion of the VC Summer site could have far-reaching benefits — not only for South Carolina’s energy reliability but also for the region’s role in national clean energy goals. The AP1000 design is widely considered among the most advanced and safest nuclear reactor models available today.

The renewed attention could also reframe how abandoned energy infrastructure is repurposed. Rather than starting from scratch, the VC Summer restart would allow a nearly finished site to reach full operation at a fraction of typical nuclear construction timelines.

Should South Carolina move forward with completing VC Summer’s nuclear reactors?

Tell us what you think about the project revival — share your views in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.