Woman Shot in Face After Road Rage Incident in Fountain Inn, Two Men Arrested

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A young woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face during what police suspect was a road rage incident in Fountain Inn on Monday night, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near North Main Street and Village Vista Drive, where officers found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said she was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a confrontation with another car when the shooting occurred.

Suspects Arrested After Police Locate Vehicle

Shortly after the shooting, officers located a suspect vehicle and detained two individuals, identified as Randy Wayne Palazzola and Herman Clayton Burdette Jr. Both men were arrested at the scene without further incident.

As reported by WSPA, police believe the confrontation began as a road rage encounter between the two vehicles. Investigators later found that the weapon used in the shooting was hidden inside a boat trailer being towed by the suspects’ car.

Charges Filed Against Both Men

According to official warrants, Burdette Jr. was formally charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. His alleged accomplice, Palazzola, is facing charges for being an accessory to the shooting.

Palazzola reportedly told officers that he helped conceal the firearm following the incident, further implicating both men in the crime. The discovery of the weapon added substantial weight to the charges filed by police.

Victim Hospitalized, Condition Unknown

The young woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital. As of Tuesday evening, her exact medical condition remains unknown, though police confirmed she suffered a facial gunshot wound.

Investigators say they are still working to determine what triggered the confrontation between the vehicles, but early evidence points to aggressive driving and escalating tempers.

Ongoing Investigation

Both suspects remain in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center as the investigation continues. Police have not released details on whether dashcam footage or eyewitnesses provided additional insight into the altercation.

Officials urge anyone who may have witnessed the events near North Main Street and Village Vista Drive around 9:45 p.m. Monday to come forward and assist the investigation.

“This is a developing story. Stay up to date with 7NEWS on the air and online as more information is made available,” the station added.

Have you or someone you know been affected by aggressive driving or road rage incidents in South Carolina? Share your story in the comments on saludastandard-sentinel.com — your voice matters in creating safer roads.