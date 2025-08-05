Greenville Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Selling Meth to Undercover SLED Agent

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – A Greenville man is facing a decades-long prison sentence after being caught selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), authorities announced this week.

Undercover Investigation Leads to Multiple Drug Buys

Between February and March of 2024, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division launched a targeted narcotics investigation into 34-year-old Shawndell Clemons Jr. According to investigators, Clemons sold over 100 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover SLED agent during a series of controlled buys.

Each of these drug transactions was captured on audio and video recordings, providing clear evidence of Clemons’ participation in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Search Warrant Uncovers Additional Meth Supply

Following the successful undercover operations, agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Clemons’ residence. During the search, officers discovered an additional 137 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, further solidifying the case against him.

Guilty Plea Results in 25-Year Prison Sentence

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Clemons pleaded guilty to trafficking between 100 and 200 grams of methamphetamine in Greenville County. His plea was entered before the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

As a result, Clemons was sentenced to 25 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, prosecutors confirmed.

Law Enforcement Applauds Multi-Agency Collaboration

The successful sting operation and subsequent sentencing were the result of coordinated efforts between SLED agents and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The lengthy sentence highlights the state’s tough stance on drug trafficking and serves as a warning to others engaging in similar criminal activity.

