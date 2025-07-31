South Carolina Hostage Turns the Tables: Shoots Captor, Leads to Multi-County Chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A dramatic hostage situation took a shocking turn early Wednesday when a South Carolina man being held against his will managed to shoot his captor, setting off a multi-county pursuit that ended miles away in Fort Mill.

Victim Gains Control and Shoots Captor

Deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Oak Hill Road around 1 a.m. on July 31 for a reported shooting. The victim at the scene told officers that Eric Lee Pressley had held them hostage starting around 10 p.m. the previous evening, according to WCNC Charlotte.

The victim claimed that during the ordeal, they were physically assaulted and eventually gained access to a handgun, firing several shots and injuring Pressley.

Suspect Flees in Victim’s Car, Triggers Police Chase

Despite being shot, Pressley managed to steal the victim’s car and fled the scene. Deputies later spotted him at a QuikTrip gas station in Richburg, where they attempted a traffic stop. Pressley refused to pull over and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that crossed into York County, prompting support from both the York County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pursuit finally ended on Highway 160 in Fort Mill, near Piedmont Medical Center, where Pressley was apprehended and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple Charges Pending for the Suspect

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Pressley will be facing charges of kidnapping, grand larceny, and first-degree assault and battery. Authorities have also noted that additional charges may follow as the investigation progresses.

Officials extended thanks to assisting agencies for their cooperation during the incident.

