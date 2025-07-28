Georgia’s New Digital Driver’s License Law Now in Effect

GEORGIA – A new law in Georgia now allows drivers to present a digital version of their driver’s license during a traffic stop — but law enforcement officials across the state say most departments won’t be able to verify it for at least two more years.

Digital Licenses Are Legal — But Physical Cards Still Required

House Bill 296, which went into effect July 1, 2025, officially recognizes digital driver’s licenses as valid identification. Georgia drivers can now legally display their license on a smartphone or other wireless device when pulled over.

However, there’s a catch: the law only requires police officers to accept a digital license if they have the appropriate scanning equipment. And right now, most departments don’t.

Police Departments Have Until 2027 to Catch Up

Under the legislation, local police and sheriff’s departments have until July 1, 2027, to adopt the necessary technology to verify digital licenses.

That creates a two-year transition period where drivers may encounter inconsistent enforcement. In areas where police lack scanners, officers are still legally allowed to demand a physical driver’s license, and failure to present one could result in a citation.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety is only beginning to roll out the equipment,” the report explains. “Until then, drivers are urged to carry both digital and physical copies.”

What Happens If You’re Pulled Over

Here’s what to expect during a traffic stop under the new law:

If the officer has the tech: They are legally required to accept a valid digital license on your smartphone.

They are legally required to accept a valid digital license on your smartphone. If the officer doesn’t: They can still ask for your physical license, and you must comply.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety strongly advises all drivers to continue carrying their physical card until the technology is universal.

Don’t Ditch the Wallet Yet

Although Georgia is officially embracing digital identification, the reality is that the system won’t be fully ready until mid-2027. Until then, drivers should think of digital licenses as a convenient backup — not a replacement.

Have you tried showing your digital license to a Georgia police officer? Did they accept it — or ask for your physical card? Share your story with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com.