Nearly 100,000 Lightning Strikes Hit South Carolina in One Week Amid Heat and Storms

SOUTH CAROLINA — A wave of intense summer storms has generated nearly 100,000 lightning strikes across South Carolina this week, according to meteorologists tracking the aftermath of a brutal heat wave.

Tuesday and Wednesday alone recorded about 30,000 strikes each day, and with another round of storms on Friday, the total was expected to surpass 100,000 before the weekend.

Why So Much Lightning This Week?

The surge in lightning activity is the result of a perfect storm of summer weather conditions:

High atmospheric moisture

Extremely unstable air

Strong updrafts pushing moisture high into the atmosphere

These conditions allow for ice formation, which is essential in creating electrical charge separation — the root cause of lightning.

“The presence of more graupel and hail enhances the separation of electrical charges within the cloud,” WPDE meteorologists explained. “That’s what sets the stage for such frequent lightning.”

Storms Expected to Ease This Weekend

While the past week has been volatile, cooler and more stable air is forecast to move in over the weekend. That shift should bring some relief from both the heat and lightning, allowing residents across the state to breathe a little easier after days of storm alerts and power flickers.

Lightning Safety Reminders

With severe lightning episodes increasing across the Southeast in recent years, experts recommend taking extra precautions during storms:

Stay indoors during active lightning

during active lightning Avoid metal fences, tall trees , and water bodies

, and water bodies Unplug electronics during heavy lightning storms

during heavy lightning storms If outside, seek shelter immediately

