Southeast Georgia and Lowcountry Face More Heat and Rising Rain Chances Friday

SAVANNAH, GA — Another day of sweltering heat and rising storm potential is on the way for Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, as Friday has been designated a WJCL 22 Impact Day. Forecasters are warning of dangerous heat index values reaching 105 to 112°F, along with afternoon thunderstorms that could intensify into the weekend.

Heat Advisory in Effect From Late Morning to Evening

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, impacting much of the region. Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and take precautions for themselves, children, pets, and the elderly.

Meteorologists say the “feels-like” temperature will soar well above 100°F in many locations due to elevated humidity levels combined with high air temperatures.

Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Expected to Increase

Along with the heat, rain chances are climbing. Isolated showers and storms are forecast for Friday afternoon, with coverage expected to expand by Saturday and Sunday. The weekend could bring:

Scattered thunderstorms

Periods of locally heavy rainfall

Possible flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas

Weekend Outlook: Storms Could Intensify

Weather models suggest that storm coverage will become more widespread, potentially leading to weather disruptions through Sunday. Residents are advised to:

Monitor weather alerts

Avoid driving through flooded roadways

Prepare for sudden downpours

Are you prepared for extreme heat and weekend storms? Share your weather tips and photos with the US Weather Desk at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.