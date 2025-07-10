California Gov. Gavin Newsom Visits Pickens County, Draws Mixed Reactions

PICKENS, S.C. — California Governor Gavin Newsom made a surprise appearance in Pickens County this week, energizing local Democrats while stirring sharp criticism from conservative residents during a campaign-style visit in deep-red South Carolina.

Newsom’s stop in Pickens on Wednesday drew a crowd of about 100 supporters, many of whom rallied behind the message of Democratic reinvestment in traditionally Republican territory. His speech focused on rebuilding Democratic strength in Southern states while denouncing former President Donald Trump’s federal budget plan.

“You matter and our party cares,” Newsom told the crowd, adding, “We need to care more though, and we need to work harder and smarter.”

Criticism From Opponents Outside the Event

Just beyond the gathering, however, a group of local residents staged a protest, voicing opposition to Newsom’s appearance. Some accused him of ignoring issues back in California.

“Gavin Newsom needs to clean up the mess in his own state before he even considers trying to govern and be the most powerful man in the United States,” said Bonnie Hiltner, a Pickens County resident. “He’s got people pooping in the streets and tent cities along highways.”

Targeting Trump and the GOP Budget Bill

Newsom’s visit wasn’t just symbolic. He used the moment to directly criticize Trump and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham over the recently passed federal budget bill — a measure that has caused friction between Democratic and Republican camps.

“It is the big, beautiful betrayal, period, full stop,” Newsom said, referring to the bill. “Thank you, Lindsey Graham, because he individually could’ve killed it. He turned his back on the people he claims to represent.”

In response, Senator Graham posted on X:

“From a liberal’s perspective, this bill is a nightmare. It cuts taxes. It reduces spending, with a debt reduction of over $400 billion.”

A Larger Democratic Strategy

Newsom’s trip is part of a broader political strategy aimed at flipping deep-red districts and re-engaging voters often overlooked by national Democratic campaigns. With the 2026 midterm elections on the horizon, his stop in Pickens signals a focus on mobilizing voters even in Republican strongholds.

“We can take back the House of Representatives and end this presidency de facto,” Newsom said.

Pickens County’s only Democratic council member, Claiborne Linvill, welcomed the governor’s visit as a sign that the party is serious about long-term engagement in South Carolina.

“The party is reinvesting in the South again,” Linvill said. “And the party has a message about taking care of people that’s really going to resonate here.”

Eyes on the 2028 Presidential Race

Although Newsom has not declared his candidacy, political observers believe his recent out-of-state visits — especially to early primary battlegrounds like South Carolina — hint at long-term ambitions, possibly setting the stage for a 2028 presidential run.

The South Carolina Democratic Party confirmed that Newsom has helped raise $160,000 in recent months, strengthening his influence and visibility across the state.

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for Newsom to return to South Carolina — but political momentum is building.

Do you think out-of-state politicians like Newsom can shift Southern voter priorities? Share your thoughts at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we want to hear from local readers on both sides of the aisle.