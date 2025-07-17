New Hampshire Heat Advisory: Manchester, Nashua Face 97° Heat Index Until Thursday Evening

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A heat advisory remains in effect across eastern New Hampshire, where residents in Manchester, Nashua, Salem, and Exeter are experiencing oppressive humidity and temperatures with heat index values approaching 97 degrees. The alert will stay active until 8 p.m. Thursday, as high humidity and intense sun combine to create potentially dangerous conditions for vulnerable populations.

High Heat, High Risk Across Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a regional advisory warning that the most intense heat will peak during Thursday afternoon, with conditions particularly dangerous for outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and pets.

According to the Country Herald Weather Center, residents in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties should take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially if they do not have access to air conditioning.

Cooling Centers and Local Emergency Response

City officials in Manchester and Nashua are urging residents to stay indoors where possible and to check in on neighbors and vulnerable individuals, including seniors and those with chronic health conditions. Several community cooling centers have opened in cities like Derry and Salem, offering relief for people without adequate home cooling systems.

Outdoor activities are strongly discouraged during peak heat hours, and residents are being advised to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and limit time in the sun.

Power Grid Concerns and Regional Comparison

With temperatures soaring, energy demand is expected to spike as residents crank up air conditioners to cope with the heat. Utility companies are monitoring the grid closely, but there’s growing concern that prolonged heat could strain infrastructure, especially if the advisory is extended past Thursday.

This week’s conditions mirror a similar advisory issued in July 2024, when New Hampshire experienced a surge in emergency calls and a spike in hospital visits related to heat-related complications.

Forecast and Possible Relief

While the heat advisory is set to expire Thursday at 8 p.m., weather models suggest a slight cooldown is expected by Friday, bringing some relief to the region. However, if heat and humidity levels remain elevated, officials may choose to extend the advisory into the weekend.

Stay updated on further advisories by visiting the National Weather Service – Gray, ME page and your local news sources.

Are you feeling the heat in Manchester, Nashua, or elsewhere in the Granite State? Have you had to visit a cooling center or change your daily routine? Share your experience in the comments below.