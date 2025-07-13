Flash Flooding in Central Texas Leaves Over 100 Dead, Including Children at Summer Camps

TEXAS – A devastating wave of flash floods across Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend has now claimed the lives of at least 129 people, including dozens of children attending summer camps along the Guadalupe River.

Entire communities in Kerr, Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson counties are grieving, with more than 160 people still reported missing. Many of the victims were young campers or families vacationing near riverbanks when the floodwaters surged.

Camp Mystic Tragedy: Dozens of Children Lost

One of the hardest-hit sites was Camp Mystic, a century-old all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County. Officials confirmed that 36 children were among the dead, including 27 campers and counselors from Mystic.

The camp, run by Dick and Tweety Eastland since 1974, mourned the loss of its founder, who reportedly died trying to save the girls under his care. Heartbreaking tributes have poured in from grieving families across Texas and neighboring states.

Among the children lost:

Mary Grace Baker , remembered for her joyful spirit and contagious giggle.

, remembered for her joyful spirit and contagious giggle. Molly Dewitt , 9, who “loved without hesitation,” as her family said.

, 9, who “loved without hesitation,” as her family said. Lainey Landry , 9, described as a bright light by her church.

, 9, described as a bright light by her church. Twins Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence , 8, who brought joy to their entire family.

, 8, who brought joy to their entire family. Mary Kate Jacobe , 8, the “baby” of a large Houston family.

, 8, the “baby” of a large Houston family. Blakely McCrory, 8, whose mother said she is now “in the arms of Jesus.”

Multiple victims’ stories continue to emerge from the camp’s roster.

Kerr County Sees Most Devastation

Kerr County reported at least 103 fatalities. Many were vacationing in Ingram and Hunt, swept away while camping or staying in RVs.

John Burgess , 39, died at a campground while his wife and children remain missing.

, 39, died at a campground while his wife and children remain missing. Joyce-Catherine Badon , 21, was found after her car was swept away with three friends.

, 21, was found after her car was swept away with three friends. Reece and Paula Zunker, a beloved local coach and teacher couple, died in the flood, and their children are still missing.

The University of Texas at San Antonio also lost faculty member Katheryn Eads, remembered for her dedication to teaching.

Other Camps and Counties Report Victims

Heart O’ the Hills, another riverside camp, lost co-owner Jane Ragsdale, a woman described as embodying the camp’s spirit.

In Travis County, flooding killed nine people, including:

Braxton Jarmon , a high school sophomore.

, a high school sophomore. Virginia and Dan Dailey , longtime Sandy Creek residents.

, longtime Sandy Creek residents. Doug and Betty West, and August Panning, 50.

In Williamson County, Kaitlyn Swallow, 22, and Sherry Richardson, 64, were confirmed dead.

Burnet County reported five deaths, including:

William “Govani” Venus , a 33-year Army veteran.

, a 33-year Army veteran. Malaya Hammond , 17.

, 17. Fire Chief Michael Phillips, still missing after a rescue attempt.

Families Devastated, Search Efforts Ongoing

Among the most gut-wrenching accounts:

Brooke and Blair Harber , two sisters found holding hands , swept 15 miles from their vacation home.

, two sisters found , swept 15 miles from their vacation home. Bailey Martin , an Odessa police officer, perished alongside several family members during an RV trip.

, an Odessa police officer, perished alongside several family members during an RV trip. Julian Ryan, a father who died trying to save his family, is being remembered for his bravery.

Search and rescue teams continue working across flooded zones, with volunteers, first responders, and federal resources aiding the mission.

How Communities Are Mourning

In cities like Dallas, Austin, and San Angelo, candlelight vigils, memorial services, and school tributes are honoring those lost. From local churches to GoFundMe campaigns, families are sharing their grief and honoring lives taken too soon.

As one tribute for 8-year-old Linnie McCown read, “She filled our hearts with so much joy, we cannot begin to explain.”

A National Outpouring of Grief

This historic tragedy is one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern Texas history, triggering an outpouring of support across the U.S. and raising questions about camp safety, emergency planning, and flood zone protections for summer youth programs.

As recovery efforts continue, both survivors and the bereaved are urging Americans to donate, pray, and stay informed. Officials say it may take weeks to fully account for all the missing.

Have you or someone you know been affected by extreme weather events in the South? Share your story in the comments — the Saluda Standard-Sentinel is committed to covering the real-life impact of disasters across the U.S.