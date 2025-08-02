Remains of Missing Georgia Man Found in Florida, Investigation Ongoing

ATLANTA, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in Florida in early May belong to 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson, an Atlanta man who was reported missing in April.

The identification was announced by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Green Cove Springs, Florida, which is overseeing the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of Anderson’s death.

Discovery Near St. Johns River

The remains were discovered on May 7 near a private residence on Fleming Island, along the St. Johns River. According to officials, the remains were skeletal and found under conditions that prompted further forensic examination to determine identity.

“While this is a considerable step forward in this investigation, CCSO detectives are still seeking information about Mr. Anderson and the circumstances leading up to the discovery of his body,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Timeline of Disappearance

Anderson was last seen on April 6 in Jacksonville, Florida, after traveling from Georgia. He was officially reported missing shortly afterward, sparking a multi-state search effort that has now transitioned into a suspicious death investigation.

Investigators are seeking public help to trace Anderson’s final days. They are particularly interested in learning more about:

People Anderson may have encountered

Places he visited between April 1 and April 7

His last known activities before disappearing

Public Asked to Help

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted directly by calling (904) 264-6512.

No additional details about the condition of the remains or possible causes of death have been released. Authorities have not stated whether foul play is suspected, but the search for answers continues.

Have you seen or heard anything that could help investigators retrace Nicholas Anderson’s steps? Share your tip at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com or contact CCSO directly.