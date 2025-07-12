DOJ Backs Lawsuit Accusing Media Giants, Tech Platforms of COVID Viewpoint Suppression

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a formal statement of interest in a high-profile lawsuit alleging that major media organizations and tech companies colluded to stifle dissenting views about COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses several powerful institutions—including The Washington Post, BBC, Reuters, and The Associated Press—of working together to suppress and deplatform independent journalism and alternative viewpoints about the pandemic. The case pits these mainstream entities against plaintiffs such as Children’s Health Defense, TrialSite News, Creative Destruction Media, and several individual journalists and health figures.

DOJ’s Statement of Interest Draws National Attention

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division, led by officials like Assistant Attorney General Abigail A. Slater and Principal Deputy Roger P. Alford, submitted a statement of interest that has added legal gravity to the case. The statement signals that the federal government is taking a hard look at whether mainstream media outlets and tech platforms may have violated competition laws by allegedly silencing dissenters.

“The plaintiffs allege that these organizations colluded to block out competing narratives on COVID-19,” the DOJ filing suggests, based on the publicly shared case documents now circulating online.

The DOJ emphasized that its involvement is not a full endorsement of the plaintiffs’ claims but rather a declaration that the court should not prematurely dismiss the lawsuit before evaluating the allegations in full.

The Core Allegations: Collusion and Viewpoint Suppression

According to the complaint, the defendants are accused of:

Collaborating with Big Tech platforms to censor independent media

platforms to censor independent media Labeling alternative COVID-19 viewpoints as misinformation

Deplatforming dissenting journalists and scientists

Protecting the narratives of mainstream media while suppressing potential competitors

The plaintiffs argue this behavior amounted to an unlawful restraint of trade, harming both public discourse and the ability of smaller outlets to reach audiences during a critical time.

Who Are the Plaintiffs?

The lawsuit includes a range of voices long critical of the mainstream COVID-19 narrative, such as:

Children’s Health Defense, founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

TrialSite News, a platform covering underreported health science

Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit

Health freedom influencers like Dr. Ben Tapper and Dr. Joseph Mercola

They claim their work was intentionally buried by coordinated suppression from digital platforms influenced by legacy media powerhouses.

Broader Implications for Media Competition and Free Speech

The case raises complex legal and philosophical questions about the relationship between corporate media, tech gatekeepers, and First Amendment protections. While the lawsuit does not accuse the federal government itself of censorship, it does allege that quasi-official collusion between platforms and powerful media outlets essentially blocked dissent from public view.

If the court sides with the plaintiffs or allows the case to proceed, it could set new legal standards for how media organizations and tech companies handle controversial or minority viewpoints during public health emergencies.

Do you think large media outlets and tech platforms should be held accountable for silencing dissent? Share your thoughts at saludastandard-sentinel.com — where your voice matters.