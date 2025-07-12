Two Georgia Teens Killed by Lightning While Fishing During Thunderstorm in Waresboro

WARESBORO, GEORGIA — A tragic lightning strike during a thunderstorm claimed the lives of two Georgia teenagers on Thursday night as they were fishing at a local pond in Waresboro, a small community in Ware County.

The victims, identified only as two young men, ages 18 and 19, were reportedly outdoors near the water’s edge when a severe storm moved quickly into the area. Witnesses say the teens had been fishing despite the darkening skies, when lightning suddenly struck the area.

According to preliminary reports from local responders, the teens were killed instantly by the strike. Emergency crews arrived shortly after residents reported a loud thunderclap and saw the aftermath near the pond.

A Sudden and Deadly Weather Event

The National Weather Service had issued a thunderstorm advisory for the region earlier that evening, but it remains unclear if the teens were aware of the warning. Lightning-related fatalities, while relatively rare, often occur during recreational outdoor activities such as boating, golfing, and fishing.

The storm, described by residents as “fast-moving and intense,” rolled into the area with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds.

“It happened so fast. One moment the sky was quiet, and the next we saw a huge bolt hit the ground,” said a local who arrived at the scene minutes after the strike.

Community in Shock

The loss has deeply shaken the Waresboro community. Friends and neighbors of the two young men have begun to gather at the pond to lay flowers and pay respects. Many are still struggling to grasp how a routine summer evening turned into such a heartbreaking tragedy.

Local officials have not yet released the names of the teens, pending notification of their families.

Lightning Safety Reminders

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous outdoor activity during storms can be — even if thunder seems distant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from a storm. People are urged to immediately seek shelter at the first sign of thunder, and never stand near tall objects or bodies of water during a storm.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” is a rule that safety experts repeat every summer.

Local Support for Grieving Families

Ware County officials are reportedly coordinating with local churches and community organizations to support the families of the victims with counseling and other resources.

Several local residents have also called for improved weather alert systems and greater public education on lightning safety, especially during Georgia’s active summer storm season.

Have you or someone you know experienced a close call with lightning in Georgia? Share your story at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help raise awareness and save lives.