Fire Erupts at Charlotte Recycling Center, Causing $65,000 in Damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A two-alarm fire erupted Monday afternoon at Sonoco Recycling, a facility located in southwest Charlotte, leading to heavy smoke and flames across the area and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of flames at the 3900 block of Revolution Park Drive, a light industrial zone near Clanton Road. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the building.

Wind Spread the Flames Across Cardboard Piles

According to fire officials, the fire is believed to have started in a pile of cardboard inside the facility. Strong winds reportedly caused the flames to spread quickly to other nearby stacks of cardboard, contributing to the intensity of the blaze.

Most of the fire remained contained to the exterior, but parts of the structure were also affected. The building’s internal sprinkler system helped minimize further damage by slowing the spread of flames indoors, fire officials said.

No Injuries, But Financial Damage Reported

Crews brought the fire under control by 5:05 p.m., less than an hour after arriving on scene. Officials estimated the damage at approximately $65,000. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no one was transported for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The facility, Sonoco Recycling, is known for handling large volumes of paper and cardboard products. The fire could potentially delay local recycling operations for days depending on cleanup and safety inspections.

