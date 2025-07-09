Randolph Middle School Principal Resigns After Suspension and Assault Incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The principal of Randolph Middle School has officially resigned following a recent suspension and a separate incident in which she was assaulted by a parent, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed this week.

Jennifer Schroeder, who served as principal since July 2024, submitted her resignation effective July 1, 2025, according to an official announcement from CMS. The district has named Dr. Michael Turner, a retired principal with over 30 years of experience, as interim principal for the remainder of summer and the start of the 2025–2026 academic year.

Suspension with Pay Sparked Questions

Schroeder was suspended with pay by CMS on May 20, but the district did not disclose the reasons behind the administrative action. Instead, parents were informed at the time that “our principal is away from campus,” and additional support would be provided during final exams. The cause of the suspension was never officially tied to any specific event by CMS.

Assaulted Weeks Before Suspension

Adding to the controversy, a Charlotte mother was charged with assaulting Principal Schroeder and another school employee on May 5, according to police reports. While CMS has not confirmed whether the suspension and the assault are directly related, the timeline of events raised concerns within the school community.

Schroeder, who joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2004, was previously the principal at Crestdale Middle School before transferring to Randolph.

CMS Community Statement and Transition

In an email to families, CMS praised Schroeder for her “service and leadership” and said it looks forward to a smooth transition under Dr. Turner’s leadership. The email noted that Dr. Turner would be available to answer any parent questions ahead of the new school year. He can be reached at michaela.turner@cms.k12.nc.us.

This marks the second principal resignation in recent months for CMS. The principal of Ardrey Kell High School also stepped down after a suspension earlier this year.

This marks the second principal resignation in recent months for CMS. The principal of Ardrey Kell High School also stepped down after a suspension earlier this year.