Charlotte Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Clover Stabbing; Investigation Ongoing

CLOVER, S.C. — A fatal stabbing early Sunday morning has shaken the quiet Cutter Point Drive neighborhood in Clover. Authorities say the victim was a 26‑year‑old man from Charlotte, identified by the York County Coroner’s Office as Vincent Holmes.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Cutter Point Drive on July 6 after a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Holmes with fatal wounds — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy, Toxicology Reports Pending

An autopsy and toxicology testing are expected to be completed later this week. As confirmed by WBTV, these reports will provide additional insight into the circumstances surrounding Holmes’ death, which investigators are still treating as a homicide.

No Suspects Yet Identified; Neighbors Describe Unease

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, and law enforcement has not publicly identified any suspects. However, as WSOC-TV reports, neighbors were disturbed by a heavy police presence and crime scene tape that remained in the area for several hours after the incident.

Residents told reporters they were awakened by sirens and flashing lights, with some saying the block has seen increased traffic and unfamiliar vehicles in recent weeks — though it’s unclear if that’s related to the crime.

Investigators Request Public Assistance

Detectives are asking the community to help with any leads. The Sheriff’s Office has specifically asked residents of Cutter Point Drive to review their Ring doorbell footage or outdoor surveillance cameras, noting that even minor details could assist the case.

A spokesperson told Queen City News, “We’re hoping anyone who saw or heard something unusual around midnight Sunday will come forward — even things that may not seem important.”

Holmes’ Charlotte Ties Under Review

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Holmes lived in Clover or was visiting. Investigators are working to determine his recent whereabouts and why he was at the residence where he was killed.

What’s Next in the Investigation

Autopsy and toxicology reports will be completed later this week.

Deputies will continue canvassing the area for witness statements and footage.

Investigators are monitoring social media and reviewing digital evidence.

A York County judge may issue additional search warrants depending on what’s uncovered.

Do you live on or near Cutter Point Drive? Did you see anything suspicious on the night of July 5–6? Share your observations in the comments on saludastandard-sentinel.com or reach out to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Your input may help bring justice in this case.