Tuberculosis Case Confirmed in Avery County, NC: Over 100 Exposed as Officials Launch Contact Tracing

AVERY COUNTY, NC — Health officials in North Carolina are investigating a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) in Avery County, prompting contact tracing efforts involving over 100 potentially exposed individuals, according to the Toe River Health District.

Over 100 People Identified for Contact Tracing

The Toe River Health District, in coordination with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local school authorities, launched a comprehensive investigation after confirming a resident tested positive for active tuberculosis. The health district is now working to identify and test all individuals who may have had close contact with the infected person.

“Identifying illnesses, protecting the public and working to contain this exposure is our top priority,” said Franklin Gardner, director of the Toe River Health District. “We will continue to test those at risk and protect the public.”

School Officials Assisting in Public Safety Effort

Many of the potentially exposed individuals were connected to the Avery County School System, which is now working with public health nurses to notify and test affected individuals. Officials emphasized that all high-risk contacts have been notified and are receiving guidance and screening from local health staff.

What Are Tuberculosis Symptoms?

Tuberculosis primarily affects the lungs but can also spread to other parts of the body. It is a contagious bacterial infection, and its symptoms can include:

Persistent cough lasting more than three weeks

Coughing up blood

Fever and night sweats

Chest pain or difficulty breathing

Unintentional weight loss and poor appetite

Officials noted that early detection is key, and TB is treatable and curable in nearly 100% of cases with proper medication, especially when caught early.

Public Hotline and Next Steps

A public hotline has been set up for residents with concerns or questions:

(828) 737-6068

Officials advised that anyone who has not been contacted directly by a health authority does not need to be tested at this time. The ongoing investigation will determine whether broader testing or additional safety measures are required.

Community Safety Message

Health experts continue to monitor the situation and stress that while TB can be serious, the risk to the general public remains low if appropriate containment and treatment steps are followed.

Stay informed with the latest North Carolina health and safety alerts at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.