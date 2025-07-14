Severe Storms Down Trees, Disrupt Flights, and Cut Power to Thousands Around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — Violent storms swept through the Charlotte metro area Wednesday evening, toppling trees, halting flights, and knocking out power to thousands of residents across both North and South Carolina.

Tree Collapse Closes I-77 Southbound

One of the most immediate hazards occurred around 9:30 p.m., when a tree fell onto Interstate 77 in Huntersville, blocking southbound general-purpose lanes near Hambright Road. Traffic was snarled until crews were able to clear the road and reopen it just before 10 p.m., according to Queen City News.

Widespread Warnings and Flash Flood Threats

Earlier in the evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties across both states. Around 7:52 p.m., alerts were sent out for Lincoln and northern Gaston counties, citing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

By 6 p.m., the warning area expanded to include Catawba, Iredell, Union, and Stanly counties in North Carolina, along with York and Chester counties in South Carolina. In total, over a dozen communities were under alert as storms intensified rapidly.

Additionally, Flash Flood Warnings were issued in several regions. Central Lincoln County, including Lincolnton and Iron Station, remained under warning until 11:45 p.m. Meanwhile, southern Lancaster County in South Carolina received alerts after 2–3 inches of rain fell quickly, with more precipitation expected in Springdale, Elgin, and Heath Springs.

Thousands Left Without Power

Duke Energy reported widespread outages Wednesday night, including:

Nearly 900 customers in western Lincoln County

478 residents in Kannapolis , due to another downed tree

, due to another downed tree Almost 300 outages in Plaza Midwood and over 350 in University City within Charlotte

In Anson County, more than 1,000 customers west of Wadesboro lost power when equipment went offline. Restoration was expected by 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Duke Energy updates.

Flights Grounded at Charlotte Douglas Airport

The severe weather forced a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) starting at 6:15 p.m., which initially was supposed to last one hour but ultimately extended until 10 p.m. The delays affected both departures and arrivals, creating a ripple effect across flight schedules through the region.

