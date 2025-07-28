Extreme Heat Warning in Effect as Central North Carolina Braces for Dangerous Temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. — Central North Carolina is enduring yet another wave of oppressive summer weather as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect this week. Residents are being urged to take precautions as high humidity combines with soaring temperatures, creating a dangerous heat index that could reach up to 115 degrees.

Heat Index Soars Across Central NC

The National Weather Service and local meteorologists have confirmed that the heat wave—already the fourth of the year—will stretch across Monday through Wednesday, pushing real-feel temperatures into the triple digits.

Daytime highs are forecast to sit in the 90s or low 100s, but it’s the humidity driving the dangerous conditions. With elevated dew points, the heat index is projected to range between 105 and 115 degrees.

Warnings Issued for Public Safety

The heat has prompted widespread advisories and an Extreme Heat Warning across the region, affecting cities like Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, and Chapel Hill. Public health officials are strongly recommending that residents:

Avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak heat hours (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

during peak heat hours (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.) Stay hydrated with frequent water intake

with frequent water intake Use air-conditioned spaces as much as possible

as much as possible Check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbors

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

“Car interiors can become lethal within minutes,” officials warned, urging vigilance in preventing heat-related emergencies.

Relief May Be Days Away

While some cloud coverage and pop-up showers are possible by midweek, meteorologists say sustained relief is not guaranteed. Residents should monitor local forecasts for potential updates on cooling centers or school closings if the heat persists.

For live alerts and advisories, visit ABC11’s weather alert page.

Have you felt the heat surge where you live? Share how your community is coping with this brutal summer wave at saludastandard-sentinel.com.