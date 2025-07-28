Hopkins Deputies Investigating Greenlake Drive Home Shooting

HOPKINS, S.C. — Deputies in Richland County are investigating after a home in the Hopkins area was struck by gunfire Saturday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Multiple Bullet Holes Found at Greenlake Drive Residence

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting on Greenlake Drive, located just off Old Leesburg Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple bullet holes in the house, but confirmed that no one inside was hurt.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate and said the case remains active, with no suspects currently in custody.

Public Asked to Help Investigators

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Community tips could assist in identifying the shooter or determining a motive.

Those with details can call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.

Have you seen or heard anything related to this Hopkins shooting? Share your tips or safety concerns anytime at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help keep your community safe.