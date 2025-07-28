Columbia Authorities Searching for Two Missing Babies Considered in Danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A statewide search is underway for two missing children last seen in Columbia, as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the siblings may be in danger.

Knoelle and Braedyn Stacey Last Seen With Mother

The missing children are identified as 2-year-old Knoelle Stacey and her 1-year-old brother, Braedyn Stacey. According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, both children were last seen on Thursday in the Barrington Drive area of Columbia.

Deputies confirmed that Knoelle and Braedyn were seen with their mother, Rahjani Chavis, near Exit 68 on Interstate 20, close to Monticello Road.

Officials have not disclosed why the children are believed to be in danger, but their absence prompted a public alert late Friday night.

Law Enforcement Seeks Public’s Help

As of Saturday morning, investigators had not released additional details about the circumstances of the disappearance or whether any criminal activity is suspected.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is urged to call:

RCSD Tip Line : 803-576-3000

: 803-576-3000 CrimeStoppers : 888-CRIME-SC

: 888-CRIME-SC Or submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.com

In the case of an emergency, residents should call 911 immediately.

The department also posted updates on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) as the investigation continues.

Have you seen Knoelle or Braedyn? Even the smallest piece of information could help bring them home. Submit your tips or community concerns at saludastandard-sentinel.com to support the search.