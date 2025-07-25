South Carolina Weather Outlook: 100° Temps Through Midweek — Storm Risk Builds After Saturday’s Heat in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC — Residents across the Midlands are facing the most intense stretch of heat this summer, with triple-digit temperatures expected to grip the region through midweek. Saturday, July 26, is forecast to be especially brutal, with highs reaching 101°F in Columbia and heat index values topping 108°F, according to the National Weather Service.

Sweltering Heat Sets In Across the Midlands

The dangerous heat will be accompanied by light morning breezes shifting to southwest winds by afternoon, amplifying the already scorching conditions. High temperatures are expected to linger above 100°F through at least Wednesday, with little overnight relief as evening lows remain stuck in the upper 70s.

Communities including Lexington, Cayce, and Forest Acres are being advised to:

Limit time outdoors during the peak heat window (12–6 p.m.)

Hydrate frequently

Avoid strenuous activity

Check in on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning

Be aware of vehicle overheating on major highways such as I-20

Storm Risk Builds Sunday Through Friday

Starting Sunday afternoon, there is a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms, which may briefly cool temperatures but could also bring localized flooding or power outages. The chance of storms rises to 30–40% by Monday through Thursday, creating additional uncertainty in daily conditions.

“Warnings remain possible through midweek,” forecasters noted. “Avoid unnecessary travel during peak afternoon hours.”

Columbia-Area Forecast: July 26 – August 1

Saturday: Sunny and dangerously hot. High near 101°F. Heat index 108°F.

Slight storm risk after 2 p.m. High 103°F.

Slight storm risk after 2 p.m. High 103°F. Monday: 30% storm chance. High 103°F.

30% storm chance. High 103°F. Tuesday: Scattered storms possible. High 100°F.

Scattered storms possible. High 100°F. Wednesday: Continued heat and storm chances. High 102°F.

Continued heat and storm chances. High 102°F. Thursday: 40% chance of afternoon storms. High 99°F.

40% chance of afternoon storms. High 99°F. Friday: Lingering storm activity. Highs in upper 90s.

These forecasted highs continue to strain energy use, increase the likelihood of heat exhaustion, and test aging infrastructure under regional demand.

Have you experienced the summer heat wave in your part of South Carolina? Send in your tips for staying cool or photos of local weather to the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.