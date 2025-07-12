Drivers in South Carolina Must Now Leave 3 Feet When Passing Cyclists — Or Face Fines

SALUDA, S.C. — A new push to protect cyclists on South Carolina roads means drivers must now leave a minimum of three feet when passing a bicycle — or risk being cited. Although this rule was introduced years ago, state officials and advocacy groups are now aggressively enforcing and publicizing the law in 2025, following several recent crashes involving cyclists on narrow roads.

What the Law Requires

South Carolina law under Section 56-5-3435 of the SC Code of Laws now mandates that:

“A driver must pass a bicycle at a safe distance of not less than three feet between the vehicle and the bicycle.”

This applies on any public roadway where cyclists are legally allowed to ride. Even when there is no dedicated bike lane, drivers must either:

Move entirely into the left lane (on multi-lane roads),

(on multi-lane roads), Or cross the center line when it is safe to do so on two-lane roads.

Failing to do so — or “buzzing” a cyclist closely — may result in a traffic citation.

The Palmetto Cycling Coalition has long advocated for this provision, citing dozens of reports where cyclists were injured or killed by drivers passing too closely.

Why This Law Matters Now

The state has seen a rise in cycling activity — especially in suburban and rural areas — while also witnessing an increase in cyclist fatalities. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, more than 25 bike-related crashes occurred in 2023 in Lexington, Greenville, and Charleston counties alone. In many of those, investigators found that drivers passed within inches of the cyclists.

This prompted new efforts in 2025 to re-educate motorists and fund new signage statewide about safe passing rules.

Enforcement: What Drivers Should Expect

Law enforcement officers are now allowed to cite drivers solely for unsafe passing if they fail to observe the 3-foot rule. In 2025, several counties, including Greenville, Richland, and Horry, launched “Give Me 3” campaigns with funding from the SC Department of Transportation.

Under this rule:

Fines can range from $100 to $250 , depending on the severity

, depending on the severity Drivers may also receive points on their record for endangering a vulnerable road user

on their record for endangering a vulnerable road user In cases of injury or repeat offenses, reckless driving charges may apply

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has highlighted South Carolina as a “priority state” for bicycle safety improvements.

What Drivers Can Do

To comply with the law and avoid risking a fine or worse:

Slow down when approaching a cyclist

Wait until it’s completely safe to pass, even if you’re running late

to pass, even if you’re running late Never honk as a way to alert or intimidate the cyclist — it’s considered harassment

as a way to alert or intimidate the cyclist — it’s considered harassment If visibility is limited, stay behind the cyclist until the road clears

If a cyclist is riding near the edge of the road, that does not give a driver the right to squeeze past them dangerously. The law requires the full 3 feet, regardless of the rider’s lane position.

Are you a cyclist who’s experienced unsafe passing in South Carolina? Or a driver unsure when it’s legal to cross the line to pass? Share your story or questions at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help promote safer roads for everyone.