South Carolina Family Sues Delta After iPad Allegedly Used to Make Pornographic Videos

SOUTH CAROLINA — A family in Berkeley County has filed a lawsuit against Delta Airlines and its subsidiary Unifi Aviation after discovering that their lost iPad was allegedly used to create explicit videos, which later appeared in their iCloud account.

iPad goes missing during Charleston flight layover

The case began in July 2023 when the mother in the family filed a “lost and found” report with Delta after realizing her iPad had gone missing following a connecting flight out of Charleston. Not long after, she began receiving disturbing and unsolicited text messages referencing the missing device.

Then, in a shocking twist, pornographic content reportedly linked to the stolen iPad began surfacing on her iCloud account.

Employee accused of using iPad in uniform

By August, the situation escalated when the family discovered videos stored in the account that appeared to show a person — believed to be a Delta employee — wearing a uniform and using the stolen iPad to film sexually explicit material. These findings, they say, directly tied the device’s misuse to airline personnel.

As reported by Queen City News, the family now claims the employee took the iPad and used it to take pornographic pictures and videos of themselves.

Lawsuit seeks jury trial and damages

The family is pursuing legal action against both Delta and Unifi Aviation, demanding a jury trial and financial compensation for what they describe as gross misconduct and emotional distress. Their attorney argues that the evidence, including timestamps and uniform visuals in the content, suggests clear negligence on part of the airline and its employees.

Delta has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Call for accountability and digital privacy protections

Legal analysts say this case may have broader implications for data security and passenger rights. The family’s lawsuit could spark questions about how airlines handle found property and what safeguards are in place to prevent potential misuse.

“This isn’t just about a lost device,” said a South Carolina-based legal expert, “it’s about how private data can be exploited when corporations fail to follow basic procedures.”

