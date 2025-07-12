Police Now Using Tint Meters in South Carolina — Here’s What Gets You Pulled Over

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement of car window tint violations, citing an increase in illegally darkened windows during traffic stops and inspections. In 2025, more drivers are being pulled over for tint that exceeds legal limits — even on newer cars coming straight from dealerships.

What the Law Allows in South Carolina

According to South Carolina Code § 56-5-5015, these are the legal window tint rules for private passenger vehicles:

Front Side Windows: Must allow at least 27% light transmission

Rear Side Windows: Must allow at least 27% light transmission

Must allow Rear Window: Minimum 27% light transmission

Minimum Windshield: Tinting allowed only above the AS-1 line or top 5 inches

Reflectivity: Mirror-like tints are not allowed

The law also requires that vehicles with tinted windows have a compliance sticker permanently affixed between the tint and the glass on each tinted window.

Why Enforcement Is Rising in 2025

State troopers and local departments report an uptick in aftermarket modifications that violate legal tint levels. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, many violations are tied to third-party installers who do not follow state-specific regulations.

Law enforcement agencies now have access to mobile tint meters used during roadside stops. If a tint measures darker than allowed, the driver can be:

Fined up to $200 per violation

Ordered to remove or replace the tint

Cited with a traffic violation that affects inspection and registration

The crackdown is part of a larger statewide campaign to improve officer visibility and driver identification, especially during night stops or emergency response calls.

What Happens If You’re Pulled Over

If you’re stopped and the officer suspects excessive tint, they may use a handheld meter to test the Visible Light Transmission (VLT). If the reading falls below 27%, they can issue a citation and notify the DMV.

Repeat offenders or vehicles without proper documentation can be:

Referred for inspection hold

Subject to court-ordered tint removal

Denied vehicle registration renewal until corrections are made

Dealerships and tint shops found applying illegal tint can also face fines under state consumer protection laws.

Are There Any Exemptions?

South Carolina does offer medical exemptions for drivers who require darker tint due to light sensitivity or specific health conditions. However, drivers must carry official documentation from the DMV and their physician, and the car must be registered under the exempted individual.

More information on applying for this waiver is available from the SC Department of Motor Vehicles.

Tips to Stay Compliant

To avoid issues:

Ask your tint installer for a VLT certificate and confirm state compliance

Ensure compliance stickers are in place on every tinted window

Avoid online tint kits unless they clearly state SC legal percentages

Remember: "Factory tint" may already reduce visibility — layering extra film can push you over the legal limit

If you recently purchased a car from out of state, have the tint checked — some states allow darker windows than South Carolina.

Have you ever received a ticket or failed inspection because of your window tint? Share your experience with SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice helps us inform and protect other South Carolina drivers.