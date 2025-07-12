Louisville Man Sentenced for Abducting 6-Year-Old Girl Off Her Bike in Broad Daylight

LOUISVILLE, KY — A disturbing case of child abduction that shocked Kentucky residents has now resulted in a 13-year prison sentence for the man behind it.

On July 2, 2021, 6-year-old girl was riding her bike in a Louisville neighborhood when she was abruptly grabbed and forced into a red Dodge Challenger by 40-year-old Robby Wildt. The brazen daylight kidnapping was witnessed by a nearby neighbor, who immediately called 911 and followed the suspect while relaying a partial license plate number to dispatchers.

Quick Police Response Saves the Child

Thanks to the neighbor’s quick thinking and detailed report, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department located the Challenger just minutes later. Body camera footage shows Sergeant Joe Keeling and Officer Jason Burba approaching the vehicle, ordering Wildt out at gunpoint.

As officers opened the passenger door, they found the child visibly distraught and crying. Officer Burba gently lifted her from the car and assured her she was safe. The girl had reportedly been screaming for her father during the ordeal.

Wildt Arrested and Confessed to ‘Panicking’

According to police statements, Wildt admitted to the kidnapping, claiming he “panicked” after hearing the child cry and considered turning around before being stopped. He was immediately arrested and charged with kidnapping a minor.

At the time, Wildt was held on a $1 million bond and initially pleaded not guilty.

Plea Deal and Prison Sentence

In January 2023, Wildt accepted a plea deal, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison with no eligibility for parole or probation. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life following his release.

The conviction closes a terrifying chapter for one Louisville family but also highlights the importance of community vigilance and rapid police intervention.

Community Safety Reminder

Louisville residents are being reminded to stay alert, especially during the summer months when more children are outside. Law enforcement encourages parents to talk with their kids about personal safety and urges neighbors to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Have a story about how your community responded to danger or supported victims? Share it with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and join the conversation on how we protect one another.