South Carolina Lawmakers to Drop State Income Tax Under New Plan Integration

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As state leaders tout a budget surplus, South Carolina Republicans are turning up the heat on a long-running conservative priority: eliminating the state’s income tax altogether.

One viral campaign message, shared this week by GOP lawmakers, declared bluntly: “No More Crumbs. No More Excuses. Cut. The. State. Income. Tax.”

Supporters argue the Palmetto State has fallen behind its Southeastern neighbors when it comes to tax policy, putting both workers and businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The call to eliminate the income tax follows recent GOP-led moves to cut spending, pause legislative earmarks, and redirect funds “back into taxpayers’ hands.”

South Carolina’s Tax Ranking Under Fire

“South Carolina has the highest income tax in the Southeast,” the campaign post claims. While states like Florida and Tennessee boast no personal income tax, South Carolina currently imposes a top marginal rate of 6.5%, lowered from 7% in recent reforms.

But to some fiscal conservatives, the pace of change is far too slow. They argue the state’s continued surpluses — bolstered by strong revenues and federal pandemic aid — make now the time for bold tax reform.

How the Proposal Would Work

The emerging strategy among state Republican leaders includes:

Cutting government spending

Halting new budget earmarks

Redirecting surplus dollars to offset tax revenue losses

The idea is to use a combination of budget discipline and reserve funds to gradually phase out the personal income tax — without triggering shortfalls in education, healthcare, or infrastructure funding.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a prominent figure in the movement, recently posted an image of herself outside the South Carolina Statehouse with a bold “No Income Tax” graphic — signaling both her support and the growing political pressure in the lead-up to legislative budget talks.

Critics Raise Questions

Not everyone is on board. Democrats and nonpartisan analysts warn that fully repealing the income tax could cost the state billions in recurring revenue. That revenue currently funds essential services, including:

K-12 education

Public safety

Roads and transportation

Medicaid and social programs

They argue that without new revenue sources — like expanded sales taxes or service fees — repealing the income tax could hurt low- and middle-income families the most by shifting the tax burden toward regressive alternatives.

Economists also warn that South Carolina’s fiscal cushion, while healthy now, may not hold during the next economic downturn.

Political Messaging Ahead of 2026 Elections

The timing of the tax campaign may also reflect 2026 electoral positioning, with key Republican leaders in both the state legislature and federal delegation pushing tax reform as a defining issue.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss revenue projections and tax legislation in the upcoming fall session. Whether full repeal gains traction — or becomes a campaign-only slogan — remains to be seen.

Supporters are encouraging citizens to contact their local legislators and demand support for the tax repeal. Opponents are urging more public hearings before major fiscal changes are enacted.

With South Carolina’s 2026 legislative session approaching and budget talks on the horizon, the debate over income tax reform is poised to be one of the most closely watched fights in the state.

Do you support eliminating South Carolina’s income tax? Let us know your thoughts in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.