USC College of Pharmacy Honored with Top Awards at South Carolina Pharmacy Association Ceremony

SOUTH CAROLINA — The University of South Carolina’s College of Pharmacy earned major recognition at the 2025 South Carolina Pharmacy Association (SCPhA) Awards, as faculty, students, and alumni took home some of the highest honors in the state’s pharmacy profession.

Betsy Blake Awarded Bowl of Hygeia for Community Service

Dr. Betsy Blake, clinical associate professor and director of interprofessional education, was honored with the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia award, a recognition of her outstanding community service over the past 25 years. Blake has served SCPhA in numerous leadership roles, including Speaker of the House and chair of the Education Committee.

Her award comes in part due to her advocacy following her personal health battle with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) — a debilitating autoimmune disorder that left her nearly paralyzed in 2014. Following recovery, she became a liaison and later a board member for the GBS-CIDP Foundation International, organizing support groups, pushing for improved Medicare coverage, and speaking at national conferences.

Blake shared: “Find your calling and serve – your profession, your community, your passion.”

Zoe Ayers Named Young Pharmacist of the Year

Zoe Ayers, a 2021 graduate and current pharmacy manager at CVS in Ballentine, was named Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year. The award recognizes professionals within their first nine years of practice who demonstrate leadership and dedication to patient care.

Ayers acknowledged the unique challenges faced by community pharmacists in large chains and emphasized the importance of seizing every opportunity:

“Community pharmacy is the face of our profession… I hope to continue to impact the profession.”

She also credited student organizations at USC for helping her develop the leadership skills needed in her current role.

Emily Rudisell Earns Student Pharmacist of the Year

Fourth-year student Emily Rudisell was honored as Student Pharmacist of the Year. Rudisell, who begins her residency at Prisma Health Richland, previously received multiple accolades at USC, including Ambassador of the Year and Outstanding Student Leadership awards.

Reflecting on her growth, she said:

“The best leadership is the kind that is done with no intention of recognition. Once you are recognized, you know how much of an impact you have made.”

Jordan Ballou Recognized as Ken Couch Mentor of the Year

Dr. Jordan Ballou, interim associate dean of student affairs, received the Ken Couch Mentor of the Year Award, which honors individuals who significantly support students and professionals in their leadership journeys.

Ballou emphasized the importance of inclusive mentorship:

“I have had so many great mentors… who have dragged me along with them. And so I try to do the same for others.”

She encouraged colleagues to invite others along the leadership path:

“The best thing that we can do is to turn around and say to somebody, ‘Why don’t you come with me? This is where I’m going.’”

USC Alumni Appointed to SCPhA Board of Directors

In addition to the individual awards, three USC College of Pharmacy alumni were appointed to the SCPhA Board of Directors:

William Wynn (1999)

Deborah Bowers (2000)

Julie Sease (2003)

Their appointments reinforce USC’s ongoing impact on the state’s pharmacy leadership.

