SC Rep. RJ May Says Freedom Caucus Owes Him $7K in Unpaid Expenses

SOUTH CAROLINA — Representative RJ May is accusing his former colleagues in the South Carolina Freedom Caucus of stiffing him on nearly $7,000 in campaign reimbursements, further escalating the internal political drama surrounding the conservative group’s recent fracture.

May, who was once the executive director of the Freedom Caucus and a prominent member, said he covered legal and communication expenses on behalf of the caucus using personal campaign funds. But after resigning from the group in early July, those reimbursements have reportedly stalled.

May Says He Paid for Group’s Legal and PR Fees

The Lexington County lawmaker told FITSNews that while he was still aligned with the Freedom Caucus, he fronted money from his campaign account to pay for the caucus’s legal representation in ethics matters and its communications firm, Ironclad Media Alliance.

Those expenses amounted to $7,000, according to May, who claims that the Caucus’ leaders told him they would reimburse him but have since gone silent.

“I was told I’d be paid back, and now they’re just ghosting me,” May said in the report. “This is not just about the money — it’s about integrity.”

Fallout After His Departure from the Caucus

In early July, May made headlines for resigning from the South Carolina Freedom Caucus — a group that has gained national attention for its hardline positions and confrontational style in the state legislature.

His departure came amid infighting and a broader philosophical split over the direction of the group, especially its approach to governance and engagement with fellow Republican lawmakers.

Since stepping down, May has been more vocal in his criticism of the Caucus, accusing it of prioritizing theatrics over real conservative policymaking.

Freedom Caucus Remains Silent

As of now, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus has not responded publicly to May’s reimbursement claim or to questions about how the group’s legal and communication bills were handled internally.

The Caucus, which includes other high-profile lawmakers like Rep. Adam Morgan, had previously championed itself as the true voice of grassroots conservatism in South Carolina. But May’s accusations have exposed cracks in that narrative.

Some political observers say this moment could undermine the group’s credibility — especially if financial mismanagement allegations continue to swirl.

Campaign Finance Experts Weigh In

May’s use of campaign funds to pay for third-party services on behalf of a political group raises additional questions about compliance with campaign finance law.

Experts say if the Freedom Caucus fails to reimburse May, his campaign committee could be viewed as improperly subsidizing another entity, which may trigger an investigation by the South Carolina Ethics Commission.

“This could get messy quickly,” said a Columbia-based campaign attorney. “If it turns out these were payments on behalf of the caucus and not his own campaign, then the failure to reimburse could be problematic for both sides.”

What’s Next for RJ May?

May has not ruled out legal action to recover the funds. He’s also expected to continue criticizing the Freedom Caucus as part of a larger campaign to reshape conservative politics in South Carolina.

With a reputation for sharp rhetoric and a desire to clean up the image of the state GOP, May could now position himself as a reformer from within — distancing himself from what he sees as the more extreme or unethical elements of the party.

“This isn’t over,” he warned.

