Cooling Centers Open Across Spartanburg County As Dangerous Heat Wave Intensifies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – With triple-digit temperatures baking the Upstate, emergency crews across Spartanburg County are stepping up efforts to protect vulnerable residents. Cooling centers are now open, offering food, water, and shelter from the dangerous heat wave expected to last through the week.

Heat Index Prompts Emergency Response

As the heat index rises well above actual temperatures, local emergency volunteers are urging people to stay indoors and hydrated. The Citizens Emergency Response Team opened cooling centers in Spartanburg and surrounding areas, prioritizing public safety as heat-related illnesses remain a serious risk.

“We put up a little entertainment. We give food and snacks,” said Jerry Hughes, a volunteer with the team. “Opening a place where people that would be suffering can go to get out of the heat, find food and water, and be safe is always a positive thing.”

The move comes as the National Weather Service continues to issue advisories warning of heat stroke and exhaustion risks — especially for children, seniors, and outdoor workers.

Cooling Center Details and Hours

Spartanburg County’s public cooling center is located at 701 Saxon Ave and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday. The facility offers air-conditioned space, hydration stations, and snacks.

You can also find more information and updates at WSPA’s report and Spartanburg’s cooling center activities.

AC Failures Surge Across the Region

With more people staying indoors, air conditioning systems are failing under the strain, and service calls have surged. John Chisholm, owner of Chisholm Plumbing, Air and Electric, said they’ve seen a major uptick in customer demand.

“We’ve noticed a definite spike in heat and calls and volume,” he said. “It’s been hotter this year — at least for us — and houses can quickly reach the 80s or 90s when units fail.”

Chisholm noted that working in attics during the day has become a serious challenge for technicians, with interior attic temps hitting 130–160°F. Some repair crews are now asking customers if they can arrive as early as 5 a.m. to avoid midday extremes.

Public Health and Safety Reminder

Health officials are reminding residents to check on elderly neighbors, keep pets inside, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours. Dehydration, dizziness, and headaches can be early signs of heat-related illness.

If you’re without AC or struggling to stay cool, visit a local cooling center or contact emergency volunteers for guidance.

Have you visited a local cooling center or faced issues with your AC during the heat wave? Share your experience or photos with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.