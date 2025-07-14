Mobile Health Clinics Roll Out in South Carolina to Serve Remote Communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has officially deployed three mobile health clinics across the state, aiming to deliver free healthcare services directly to residents in underserved rural areas.

The initiative targets communities with limited access to traditional clinics and hospitals, offering care to people who might otherwise go untreated.

Bringing Healthcare to Rural South Carolina

According to WSPA, these mobile clinics are designed as “hospitals on wheels.” They’re equipped to provide vaccinations, family planning, STD testing, and basic health screenings, making essential services available to South Carolinians in even the most remote towns.

Nick Davidson, Director of Region Operations and Community Engagement at SCDPH, explained the program’s purpose:

“We’re hoping that we can get as close to the people who need these services as possible, and in that way, make South Carolina a healthier place.”

He emphasized that the idea originated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the department saw firsthand the healthcare gaps in rural counties.

Addressing Gaps in OB-GYN Care

T.K. Curtis-Pugh of the South Carolina Nurses Association called the effort long overdue.

“We have currently 14 counties without a single OB-GYN, and five others with only one. These clinics are critical for closing those gaps.”

Curtis-Pugh stressed the urgency of providing reproductive care and preventative services in areas where there are no specialists available.

Clinic Features and Accessibility

Each mobile clinic is fully accessible for people with disabilities and has enough space to accommodate multiple patients at a time. While there are only three units currently operating, Davidson noted the department could expand the fleet if demand increases.

He added,

“We want to make sure if people have needs for public health services, that they can get them in the most convenient manner.”

To request a mobile unit for a community event or specific neighborhood, the department has launched an online booking system.

Why This Matters

Access to primary care remains one of South Carolina’s biggest healthcare challenges. Many residents must travel long distances to visit a doctor — a problem worsened by lack of transportation and specialist shortages.

These mobile clinics could become a lifeline for people in areas like Allendale, McCormick, and Saluda counties, where hospitals have downsized or closed in recent years.

Have you or someone in your community benefited from South Carolina’s new mobile health units? Share your experience in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice helps shape our coverage.