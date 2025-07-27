Can I Bring Water to Large Charlotte Events? Here’s What the Rules Say Amid Extreme Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With temperatures soaring into triple digits across the Carolinas this week, fans planning to attend outdoor concerts, soccer games, or other large events around Charlotte are asking: Can I bring water?

Yes—with limits. Each major venue has specific rules—and summer heat advisories are now prompting some policy updates to help keep attendees hydrated and safe.

PNC Music Pavilion

Guests attending concerts at PNC Music Pavilion may bring up to two factory-sealed or refillable plastic water bottles, each up to 1 gallon (non‑frozen).

According to their official FAQ page, refillable bottles must be empty when entering, and Camelbaks are prohibited.

During periods of high-temperature alerts, the volume allowance increases to two full gallons, and water refill stations are available at Gate 2, North Plaza, and South Plaza.

Bank of America Stadium

For sports or concerts at Bank of America Stadium, fans are allowed to bring two sealed 16.9‑oz bottles of water per person.

The venue enforces a strict clear bag policy, and no other outside food or drink is permitted.

Truist Field (Charlotte Knights)

At Truist Field, guests may bring one empty water bottle per person, which can be filled using public water fountains inside the stadium.

Concession stands also provide ice upon request.

The Amp Ballantyne

Visitors attending events at The Amp at Ballantyne can bring one clear, sealed, or empty plastic water bottle per person.

No frozen liquids or glass containers are permitted. Outside food or drink is not allowed unless medically necessary.

Spectrum Center

For events at Spectrum Center, including Hornets games and major concerts, no outside food or drink is allowed, including water bottles.

All refreshments must be purchased inside the arena.

Why This Matters During the Heat Wave

With Charlotte currently under a heat advisory through the weekend, the National Weather Service reports a heat index between 105–110°F, prompting emergency warnings and hydration alerts.

WBTV forecasts continued dangerous heat, and Mecklenburg County Medic encourages early hydration, shaded seating, and cooling aids like chilled towels or personal fans.

“Pre‑plan your activities, hydrate early, and bring cooling items like portable fans or chilled towels when outdoors,” said a MEDIC spokesperson.

Quick Venue Comparison

Venue Allowed Water PNC Music Pavilion Up to 2 sealed or refillable plastic bottles (≤1 gal), refill stations Bank of America Stadium Two sealed 16.9‑oz bottles per person Truist Field One empty bottle per person (refill inside) The Amp at Ballantyne One sealed or empty plastic bottle per person Spectrum Center No outside drinks permitted

Tips for Staying Cool and Comfortable

Check venue rules in advance to avoid confiscation or delays at entry.

Hydrate before arrival and locate refill stations early.

and locate refill stations early. Wear light-colored clothing , and bring small fans or misting bottles.

, and bring small fans or misting bottles. Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion, like dizziness, fatigue, or cramping—and seek medical attention if needed.

Have you attended a Charlotte event during this heat wave? Were you allowed to bring water? Share your experience and tips at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help others stay safe this summer.