Child Rescued from Flash Flood at Looking Glass Falls in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — A child was safely rescued by emergency responders after flash flooding surged through Looking Glass Falls in Western North Carolina, causing the surrounding river to rise rapidly and dangerously.

The dramatic incident occurred amid sudden weather changes that led to localized flash flooding around the popular waterfall located in Pisgah National Forest, a tourist destination often frequented by hikers and families.

Rising Waters Prompt Urgent Response

As fast-moving floodwaters cascaded through the area, a child was caught near the base of the waterfall, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

Two trained swift water rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene and managed to safely reach the child without any reported injuries. Officials say the child was brought back to safety quickly, thanks to the responders’ coordination and preparedness.

The incident was shared on social media by first responder pages and is gaining attention for highlighting both the dangers of flash floods and the heroic efforts of emergency crews.

Details of the rescue were first posted with visuals showing water levels rising dramatically beneath the falls and responders navigating the rocky, turbulent terrain to reach the child.

Popular Waterfall Site Sees Dangerous Conditions

Looking Glass Falls is one of the most accessible and frequently visited waterfalls in North Carolina, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The recent flooding underscores how quickly conditions can turn hazardous during sudden storms, especially in mountainous and forested areas.

Weather-related incidents like these are a reminder for visitors to remain alert and monitor forecasts before entering outdoor recreation sites.

The original report and image were shared by user Peter McIntosh/UGC and widely circulated by weather tracking and emergency response pages online.

Emergency Response Praised

No injuries were reported in the rescue, and the child is said to be in stable condition. The quick thinking and bravery of the swift water rescue team have drawn praise online.

The area is being monitored for further flooding risks, though conditions had stabilized by Sunday morning, according to local updates.

