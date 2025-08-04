Military-Inspired Child Care Solutions Offer Hope for North Carolina Families

NORTH CAROLINA — With working families across North Carolina struggling to find reliable and affordable child care, a growing chorus of advocates is turning to an unexpected model for answers: the U.S. military.

As civilian child care centers battle staff shortages, high tuition, and long waitlists, the Department of Defense (DoD) system has quietly become one of the nation’s largest and most effective providers of early childhood care. Now, experts say its structure could offer a blueprint for solving the state’s escalating child care crisis.

The Military’s Model: What Sets It Apart

Military child care is widely regarded as the “gold standard.” The system provides universal access for service members, quality oversight, and a pay structure that retains staff — all supported by substantial federal investment.

Centers are subsidized and prioritized based on need.

Staff receive higher wages and benefits compared to civilian providers.

Consistent quality standards are maintained across locations.

These components have led to higher staff retention and family satisfaction — outcomes that North Carolina’s civilian system is struggling to match.

North Carolina’s Child Care Struggles

In contrast, many North Carolina families face limited availability, unaffordable costs, and high staff turnover in the civilian sector. According to advocates, the system has become increasingly unsustainable, particularly in rural areas and for working-class parents.

“In North Carolina, too many parents are forced to choose between keeping a job and finding someone to watch their child,” said Amy Cubbage, president of the NC Early Education Coalition.

The 2025 legislative session has reignited debate over potential fixes — and the military’s success is drawing bipartisan interest.

Can the Military Blueprint Work for Civilians?

Advocates stress that duplicating the military’s success would require major public investment and policy shifts. Still, the concept of publicly-funded, employer-linked care is gaining traction.

Some proposals being discussed include:

Expanding state subsidies to improve worker pay

Creating child care “hubs” linked to major employers

Launching state-run early childhood centers in high-need regions

These ideas mirror elements of the DoD system — such as centralized funding, universal standards, and provider support.

A Growing Statewide Movement

Momentum is building across North Carolina, with early childhood leaders, legislators, and parents pushing for a bold response. Organizations like the NC Early Childhood Foundation are using the military model to advocate for policy reform that treats child care as critical infrastructure.

“North Carolina’s economy depends on working parents — and working parents depend on child care,” said Muffy Grant, the foundation’s executive director.

What Do You Think?

