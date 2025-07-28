Atlanta’s Colony Square Vending Machine Gives Out Free Starry Sodas When Temps Hit 100°

ATLANTA, Ga. — As extreme heat scorches much of the South, a PepsiCo promotion in Midtown Atlanta is offering a cool surprise: free Starry lemon-lime sodas — but only when the temperature hits 100 degrees.

The giveaway began on July 24, in celebration of National Refreshment Day, and continues through July 31. During this window, whenever Atlanta’s temperature officially hits 100°F or more, a specially placed Starry-branded vending machine at Colony Square will automatically dispense free 20-ounce bottles of the soda to anyone nearby.

Where and When to Grab a Free Soda

The vending machine is located on The Plaza at Colony Square, near Building 300 and just across from the concierge desk near Collier’s Candy. It operates:

July 24–31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ,

from , Except Wednesday, July 30, when it runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“No strings attached,” the promotion promises. Just show up, and if the weather hits triple digits, enjoy a free bottle.

PepsiCo has also deployed billboards around metro Atlanta directing residents to Colony Square and promoting the “100 Degrees = 100% Off” campaign.

Nationwide Option Available If You Can’t Make It to Atlanta

Can’t make it to Colony Square? PepsiCo has a backup plan.

Anyone in the U.S. can participate by visiting Starry100degrees100off.com and signing up for a digital pass. Once a location in the U.S. hits 100°F, you can:

Buy a 20-oz Starry anywhere

Upload your receipt

Receive full cash back via PayPal or Venmo

This national offer runs through September 2, 2025.

Cool Deal Amid Record Heat

With the South and much of the U.S. under a heat wave, the timing of this promotion has struck a chord with residents. The Colony Square location (1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30361) is expected to draw steady foot traffic — particularly during the hottest parts of the day.

The promotion combines clever marketing with a genuine effort to help people stay refreshed in dangerous heat conditions.

The promotion combines clever marketing with a genuine effort to help people stay refreshed in dangerous heat conditions.