Skeleton Found Near NC-SC Border on Vacant Farm in Marlboro County

ADAMSVILLE, S.C. — A disturbing discovery on a vacant farm just south of the North Carolina state line has launched a multi-agency investigation after a human skeleton was found in Marlboro County.

Skeleton uncovered during mowing on rural property

Authorities confirmed that the skeletal remains were discovered on Friday, August 1, as someone was mowing an overgrown property in the Adamsville area. The land had been unoccupied for some time.

The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and has since partnered with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and a forensic pathologist to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

No immediate signs of foul play released

Officials have not publicly confirmed whether foul play is suspected. Additionally, they have not released any estimate of how long the remains may have been on the property. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Adamsville community is located about five minutes from the North Carolina border and roughly 30 minutes south of Rockingham, making jurisdictional coordination critical in this case.

Authorities working to identify the remains

As of Monday evening, officials had not yet identified the individual, and it remains unclear whether the remains belong to someone reported missing in the region. Updates will depend on the results of forensic analysis and possible DNA matching.

The discovery has sparked concern among area residents, who are awaiting answers in what is shaping up to be one of the more mysterious cases in the rural county’s recent history.

Have information that could help investigators?

Anyone with knowledge about recent missing persons in the area or potential activity on the farm is urged to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office or reach out through official channels.

