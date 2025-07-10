19-Year-Old Passenger Seriously Injured in Rock Hill Convenience Store Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A late-night shooting outside a local Rock Hill convenience store has left a 19-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, July 7, at Adam’s Grocery, located on South Wilson Street. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to calls of multiple gunshots being fired in the store’s parking lot.

Initial dispatch reports indicated that two armed suspects were shooting at two men near the store entrance. When officers arrived on scene, they found that one of the targeted men had fled to his vehicle in an attempt to escape the attack — but gunfire continued even after he got inside.

According to Queen City News, as bullets struck the vehicle, a 19-year-old passenger inside the car was hit, suffering critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Police Say Victim Was Caught in Crossfire

Investigators believe the victim was not the primary target, but rather caught in the crossfire during a confrontation involving two unidentified suspects and another individual who had just exited the store.

Witnesses told police that the gunmen were already waiting outside Adam’s Grocery before the confrontation escalated. Surveillance footage from the store and nearby businesses is currently being reviewed to help identify the shooters.

“The passenger was hit while seated inside the vehicle. We believe the intended victim was attempting to flee at the time the shots were fired,” a Rock Hill police spokesperson told Queen City News.

Suspects Remain at Large

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, and authorities have yet to release any suspect descriptions. The Rock Hill Police Department is urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Officials are also working to determine whether the incident is connected to any other recent acts of violence in the Rock Hill area.

Community Reacts with Concern

Local residents expressed shock and frustration at yet another violent crime in a community space. Adam’s Grocery is known as a frequently visited store by neighborhood families, especially in the evening hours.

“You can’t even run to the store anymore without fearing for your life,” one resident said near the taped-off crime scene. “This kind of violence has to stop.”

Police say additional patrols will be assigned to the South Wilson Street corridor this week as a precaution.

Have you seen increased violence in your neighborhood or witnessed suspicious activity near convenience stores? Share your concerns and stories at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your voice helps build a safer South Carolina.