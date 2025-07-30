UNM Member Lasha Tsanava Arrested in Alleged Visa Fraud Case in Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC — The Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) has arrested Lasha Tsanava, a senior member of the opposition United National Movement (UNM), in an alleged visa fraud scheme involving a foreign national, according to Civil.ge.

Alleged Visa Fraud Targeting a Foreign National

Tsanava, who serves on the political council of the UNM and is closely associated with former chair Levan Khabeishvili, is accused of deceiving a foreign national by promising to secure a one-year residence permit in Georgia in exchange for a payment of $5,600.

SSSG official Emzar Gagnidze revealed that Tsanava received an initial portion of the money in May and continued to pressure the victim for the remaining amount. Authorities say he received $2,500 more during meetings in late May and mid-June, bringing the total amount allegedly taken to $2,650 through deception.

Secret Surveillance and Legal Charges

The case reportedly involved covert surveillance operations, including video and audio recordings of Tsanava allegedly accepting money and negotiating the arrangement. The attempted fraud charge, which includes causing substantial financial damage, could result in a four- to seven-year prison sentence under Georgian law.

Footage released by the agency shows a man, whose face is blurred, interacting with the foreign national and discussing the visa process. Officials assert that the man in the video is Tsanava himself.

Political Backlash and Claims of Provocation

The arrest has triggered strong reactions from the opposition. Tsanava’s longtime associate Levan Khabeishvili has condemned the move as a political stunt, claiming the SSSG used an agent provocateur to entrap Tsanava. He stated, “They sent an SSSG agent provocateur to Lasha and recorded him with a camera.”

Khabeishvili added that assisting foreign nationals with documentation is common around Georgia’s Justice Hall, implying that Tsanava’s actions were no different from others in the area.

UNM Chair Tinatin Bokuchava echoed concerns of political targeting, noting that the arrest was announced just minutes before a scheduled press briefing by her party. Bokuchava accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of orchestrating a broader campaign against the opposition due to UNM’s rising popularity.

Background on Tsanava and Previous Charges

This is not Tsanava’s first encounter with legal scrutiny. In 2023, he was charged with exceeding official powers using violence during a 2009 protest dispersal when he was still a policeman. He had long maintained that those charges were politically motivated and tied to his fallout with the Georgian Dream party, as reported by Interpressnews.

His arrest now adds to growing concerns among international observers and opposition parties regarding the use of Georgia’s security and judicial systems for political suppression.

