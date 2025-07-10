Mother Sues Laurens County and City of Clinton Over Dog Attack That Left 11-Year-Old Severely Injured

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina mother has filed a lawsuit against Laurens County and the City of Clinton after her 11-year-old son was mauled by four feral dogs while walking to his school bus stop in February 2024.

The child, A’Rhyan Anderson, was bitten more than 60 times and had to be airlifted to a hospital, suffering injuries so severe that they required long-term treatment and are expected to leave permanent scars.

City Lacked Animal Control Services

According to the lawsuit filed by Anderson’s mother, Amy Lowe, the City of Clinton did not have its own animal control unit. Instead, it relied on Laurens County officers, a setup that Lowe argues was ineffective and dangerous.

The suit claims multiple complaints about stray dogs were ignored by local authorities, and that there was a complete lack of coordinated protocols for handling feral or dangerous animals between the city and the county.

“This situation was entirely preventable,” the lawsuit alleges, citing poor coordination and a failure to establish proper animal control procedures.

Legal Violations Cited in Lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses both the city and county of violating the South Carolina Dangerous Animal Statute, which allows municipalities to create and enforce regulations for the control and care of animals.

As stated in the suit, “The South Carolina Legislature also authorized counties and municipalities to enact ordinances and promulgate regulations for the care and control of dogs, cats, and other animals and to prescribe penalties for violations.” That provision is found in S.C. Code Ann. § 47-3-20.

Lowe is seeking monetary damages for her son’s:

Past and future medical bills

Ongoing therapy and treatment

Pain and suffering

Permanent injuries and scarring

The family hopes the lawsuit will also prompt changes in how local governments handle animal control and public safety responsibilities.

No Comment Yet from Officials

As of Wednesday evening, officials from Laurens County and the City of Clinton have not commented publicly on the pending litigation.

The attack has sparked wider conversation in the community about how smaller cities without dedicated animal services may be putting residents at risk, especially children.

