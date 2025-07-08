South Carolina Raises Penalties for Street Racing in 2025 — Here’s What Drivers Need to Know

SOUTH CAROLINA — Starting July 1, 2025, South Carolina has made it much riskier to participate in or even watch illegal street races. A new law passed by the state legislature significantly raises penalties for racing on public roads and gives police expanded power to seize vehicles and charge spectators as well.

The bill, signed by Governor Henry McMaster, is a response to rising reports of drag racing and reckless driving, especially in areas like Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, and Saluda County.

What the New Law Says

Under the newly enacted Act No. 102 of 2025, it is now a misdemeanor offense to:

Participate in a speed contest or exhibition on a public highway

Organize or promote an illegal street race

Block traffic for the purpose of racing

Gather as a spectator at a known racing location

According to the South Carolina Legislature, first-time offenders face:

Up to 30 days in jail

Fines up to $1,000

Immediate vehicle impoundment

Mandatory license suspension

Repeat violations — especially involving injury or property damage — may result in felony charges.

Why the Crackdown Now?

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports that illegal street racing cases have more than doubled since 2022.

In 2024, authorities issued over 200 citations

12 traffic deaths were directly linked to high-speed, unlawful racing

Offenses were concentrated near industrial roads, interstates, and rural highways

Legislators say that events often spread via social media with little notice, making them harder to police.

Spectators Can Be Charged Too

A major shift in the new law is the ability to charge spectators. If you’re caught watching or recording a race — especially if you helped block traffic — you can be cited under aiding and abetting clauses.

Police departments in Charleston and Greenville confirmed to WYFF4 News that they’ll use drone footage and license plate recognition to identify individuals even after the race ends.

What Residents Should Know

Video or drone evidence can be used — police don’t need to catch you live

Your car can be impounded immediately , even if you weren’t driving

Insurance companies may raise your rates or cancel policies if convicted

Applies to both public roadways and private parking lots

Drivers across Lexington, Orangeburg, and Saluda should be aware that this law is now actively being enforced, and law enforcement has no grace period for violators.

Have You Seen Street Racing in Your Town?

Have you witnessed reckless racing in your neighborhood — or think this law is too harsh? Share your opinion in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and let us know how it’s affecting your community.