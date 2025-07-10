Trump Approval Ratings Rise in North Carolina and Georgia, Lag in Michigan and Wisconsin

NORTH CAROLINA — A new Morning Consult survey shows former President Donald Trump holding a majority approval rating in several key swing states, with the strongest gains seen in North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada, while his approval ratings dip in traditional battlegrounds like Michigan and Wisconsin.

The data, released earlier today, offers insight into Trump’s current standing across seven swing states, where approval and disapproval margins could heavily influence the 2024 presidential election outcome.

North Carolina and Georgia: 51% Approval

In both North Carolina and Georgia, Trump’s approval rating has climbed to 51%, up +6 points compared to previous polling. Disapproval in both states stands at 45%, giving him a net positive of +6.

This is a significant rebound from previous months, especially in Georgia, where Trump had faced internal GOP divisions following the 2020 election fallout. Political analysts suggest voter fatigue over economic concerns and immigration issues may be helping the former president regain support in southern states.

Nevada Shows Strongest Support

Nevada topped the list with 52% approval (+6), outpacing all other swing states in the poll. The western battleground has been unpredictable in past cycles, and Trump’s campaign appears to be investing heavily there, with advertising and outreach ramping up in Las Vegas and Reno.

Mixed Signals in Pennsylvania and Arizona

In Pennsylvania and Arizona, Trump is treading water. Both states report 49% approval to 48% disapproval, a narrow +1 margin that suggests the electorate is deeply split. These states played pivotal roles in Biden’s 2020 victory and remain closely contested territories.

Midwestern Trouble: Michigan and Wisconsin Slip

The most concerning data for Trump’s campaign comes from Michigan and Wisconsin, where approval ratings fell below the 50% mark:

Michigan: 47% approve ( -2 ), 49% disapprove

47% approve ( ), 49% disapprove Wisconsin: 46% approve (-5), 51% disapprove

This represents a negative approval gap in both states, with Wisconsin showing the largest decline. Local commentators cite recent backlash over Trump’s handling of the 2020 election results and economic stagnation in the region as potential reasons for the downturn.

What This Means for 2024

These numbers highlight the regional divide shaping Trump’s chances in 2024:

Sun Belt states (NC, GA, NV) show growing support

(NC, GA, NV) show growing support Midwest battlegrounds (MI, WI) may be drifting away

(MI, WI) may be drifting away Traditional toss-ups (PA, AZ) remain in play

For Democrats, these figures signal vulnerabilities in states previously won, while Republicans may view them as momentum-building gains, especially in the South.

