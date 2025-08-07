Body Found Floating in Catawba River: South Carolina Authorities Launch Investigation

SOUTH CAROLINA — A grim discovery in the Catawba River has sparked a multi-agency investigation after a passerby reported seeing a body floating near the Lancaster County and Chester County line on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a driver crossing the Highway 9 bridge over the Catawba River spotted what appeared to be a body in the water and immediately alerted authorities. In response, deputies from both the Chester County and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Offices, along with fire and rescue units, coroners from both counties, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, quickly mobilized to the scene.

Body Recovered Near Highway 9 Boat Landing

Emergency personnel converged at the Highway 9 boat landing just off Chester Highway. By around 1 p.m., Lancaster County Fire-Rescue successfully recovered the body from the riverbank on the Lancaster County side of the waterway, just south of the bridge.

Authorities confirmed the deceased is a male, but his identity remains unknown at this time. The body has since been turned over to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, which will oversee the autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities Seeking Public’s Help

Investigators are reaching out to surrounding law enforcement agencies in an effort to cross-reference active missing persons reports and gain leads into the man’s identity. Additional search efforts along the river are being conducted to uncover any potential evidence tied to the case.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

“A family is missing a loved one, and we want to identify this man and determine how he ended up in the river as soon as possible,” said Faile. “I encourage anyone with information about a missing person who could be this man to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 (Option 4).

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 (Option 4).